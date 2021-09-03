Everything You Need To DIY Your Own Prosecco Bar
Bubbly is the perfect drink for bridal showers or Sunday brunches, and prosecco bars are our newest obsession. Whether you're celebrating a major milestone, or you just want an excuse to create the perfect at home bar, this hosting idea takes the cake. Grab your champagne flutes and swap your pajama set for your cutest end-of-summer dress because it's time to prosecco!
Finding A Location
Set up your prosecco bar in your backyard, your kitchen, or your porch to match the vibe that you want. The location might depend on your theme (ie: having a garden party in the garden) but it doesn't have to! Think about anything extra you might need ahead of time, like fans if it's supposed to be a hot afternoon.
Stocking The Bar
Prosecco
You can't leave the prosecco out of the prosecco bar! Similar to Champagne, it's a usually-sparkling white wine made in Italy and is a great alternative anytime you need to add something bubbly to a drink. There are three kinds of prosecco (sparkling, semi-sparkling, and still—though sparkling is by far the most common variety in most of the US) and a variety of flavors ranging from apple to honeydew to cream.
Juice and Sliced Fruit
Display a few different juice flavors and fresh fruit bowls on the bar so your guests can mix and sip! Some of our favorite combos:
- Orange-Banana
- Pineapple-Orange
- Blackberry-Lemonade
- Pomegranate (bonus points if you chill the seeds so they act like flavorful ice cubes)
- Lemonade
Garnishes
Stock up on garnishes and herbs to swirl into your drinks. We love to mix in these fresh herbs:
- Mint
- Basil
- Rosemary
The Extras
Deck out your bar with a table cloth, napkins, and glassware to set the look. And don't forget the bowls for the fruit! You can use a dining set to keep a cohesive color palette, or go all out with every color of the rainbow.
Snacks
Charcuterie
You definitely need snacks, and what goes better with a drink than charcuterie? These cones are handheld and easy to both prep and clean up. Pair hams with olives, or go for a cheese-only cone.
Petit Fours
These bite-sized cake snacks are always delicious, and are much easier to store than their larger counterpart.
Fruit
Grab anything that's leftover from the garnish to use as a snack. Whether they're drizzled with chocolate or eaten plain, you can't go wrong with fresh fruit.
Popcorn
Popcorn is a more laid-back snacking option, and can be a lot healthier than many alternatives. Go for your favorite flavor or try out a new combination.
Drink Recipes
Prosecco is easy to intuitively blend with juice and fruit, but if you'd prefer to have the drinks mixed BEFORE guests arrive, consider one of these delicious prosecco cocktail recipes:
Raspberry Orange Bellini
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup raspberries
- orange
- sieve
- blender
- Zonin Prosecco Gray Edition (or your favorite Prosecco)
Instructions:
- Peel and cut up one whole orange.
- Add into blender with 1/4 cup of raspberries.
- Puree and then strain through a sieve to separate the liquid from the fruit pulp.
- Pour into a glass and top with Prosecco.
English Garden Recipe:
Ingredients:
- La Marca Prosecco
- Gin
- Elderflower Liqueur
- Lime
- Mint
Instructions:
- Pour 3 ounces of La Marca Prosecco into a chilled Champagne flute
- Add two ounces of your favorite gin
- Top with 1 ounce of Elderflower Liqueur
- Squeeze in a little lime
- Add a sprig of mint
- Stir
- Add a slice of lime if you want to play up the citrus!
San Francisco Sunset
Ingredients:
- 1½ parts SKYY Infusions® Watermelon Vodka
- ¾ parts Aperol®
- ½ parts Lemon juice
- 3 parts Prosecco
- 1 part Soda
- Mint garnish
Instructions:
- Add the first four ingredients to a Collins glass filled with ice and stir.
- Top with soda.
