Dearest Gentle Reader: Why This 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Detail Is The Perfect Catalyst For Eloise's Love Story

Here's why this one detail for Bridgerton season 4 could set up Eloise's love story perfectly.

It's no secret that Eloise () is one of our favorite Bridgerton characters, and that we're eagerly anticipating her season, while very publicly hoping that season 5 centers this sassy middle child.ended up introducing a major plot twist in, it also opened up plenty of opportunity for's future storyline — especially since we've already met her spouse from

Bridgerton season 4: Will Eloise Bridgerton find love? Liam Daniel/Netflix Eloise Bridgerton stands apart from the crowd as an independent mind who'd rather read, explore, and travel than get married. But in the Bridgerton books, when Eloise connects with a certain baronet, she realizes that she can get married and still retain her independent mind & spirit. And if the show ends up following the books, then we've already met her future husband. Phillip Crane (played by Chris Fulton in the Netflix series) first makes an appearance in Bridgerton during the season 1 finale, bringing Marina Thompson the news that his brother George, the father of her child, has died in battle. Phillip proposes instead, and Marina agrees to marry him. In the books, after Marina passes away, Eloise sends him a letter of condolences and the two strike up a relationship as pen pals, later falling in love after Eloise shows up to spend time with his children. While Bridgerton season 4 is focusing more on Benedict, we could definitely see the beginning of Eloise and Phillip's correspondence if that's the route the show chooses to go. The season 3 ending sees Eloise leave for Scotland with Francesca, meaning she'll have plenty of time to write letters!

Are Eloise and Phillip a good match? Liam Daniel/Netflix Eloise and Phillip make an excellent couple, and they prove that opposites attract! They're both intelligent and studious, even if it comes across in different ways. Eloise is funny, stubborn, and outgoing, while Phillip is a little more introverted and rooted at home. They're able to balance each other out — Phillip grounding Eloise, and Eloise giving Phillip the opportunity to break out of his shell.

How does Eloise meet Sir Phillip? Liam Daniel/Netflix In the Bridgerton books, Eloise Bridgerton becomes pen pals with Phillip Crane after the death of his wife Marina Thompson. When she notices a true connection, Eloise shows up at Phillip's house, falling in love with both Phillip and his children.

How many children do Eloise and Phillip have? Liam Daniel/Netflix Eloise and Phillip have three children together: Penelope, Georgiana, and Frederick. Eloise also becomes a mother figure to Phillip and Mariana's twins Oliver and Amanda.

Who is Phillip Crane in Bridgerton? Netflix Phillip Crane marries Marina Thompson (who's related to the Featheringtons in the show and the Bridgertons in the books) after the death of his brother, and Marina's fiancé, George. He's played by Chris Fulton.

This post has been updated.