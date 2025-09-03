Luke Newton Might Have Leaked The Most Important "Bridgerton" Season 5 Detail

While avoiding spoilers about your favorite TV shows has always felt like a game (even if it's not a fun one), it's truly become an Olympic sport thanks to the internet. There are ALWAYS leaks, screenshots, and insider info to avoid. And while we frequently have to keep an eye out for those spoilers from fans, sometimes they come from actors too! During BuzzFeed's The Puppy Interview with the Bridgerton season 3 cast, Luke Newton (who plays Colin Bridgerton) might have accidentally let an upcoming couple slip...



Keep watching to decide for yourself if Luke Newton spoiled Bridgerton season 5.

We were guessing Bridgerton season 4 would focus on Benedict for quite awhile, and we were right! But during the BuzzFeed interview, Luke Newton explains to Claudia Jessie and Luke Thompson that he felt like he'd had a few years of prep for Bridgerton season 3. "[Nicola Coughlan and I] were really lucky that it felt like we had two years to prep for it, we knew that we were next," he says. "So getting to watch the [other leads] was a real treat actually." Then, he turns to Claudia (Eloise Bridgerton) and says, "You had that as well, to be fair." Claudia just plays it off, exclaiming, "I don't know what you've been saying for the last five minutes!" While this could just be referencing the fact that Claudia — and the rest of the Bridgerton family actors — are prepping for their own seasons, it does feel a bit on the nose. And if Luke Thompson and Claudia are actually both prepping for their seasons, that could mean that Claudia (and Eloise) is up next.

Image via Netflix "Good catch," one Instagram user comments. "She's been in promo work a lot and there seems to be more plotting for El vs Benedict so far but could arguably be played off as Luke [Thompson] is in [Love's Labour's Lost] and unavailable for much of it and El's story is so intrinsically linked to [Colin and Penelope's]." Whether season 5 is truly about Eloise Bridgerton, or Claudia is just prepping for the future, I'm excited to see what Shonda Rhimes and the rest of the Bridgerton team have up their sleeves!

