Before 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' Whitney Peak Must Survive Netflix's New Shark Thriller 'Thrash'

We finally have the first look at — and— Thrash on Netflix, and I'm high-key terrified. Phoebe Dynevor stole our hearts as Daphne Bridgerton in season 1 of the hit Netflix series, and we TOTALLY missed seeing her onscreen forand. But never fear because before she shows up as January in Emily Henry's rom-com Beach Read, Phoebe has to survive a tropical storm — and sharks — in Netflix's Thrash, alongside Whitney Peak. Here's everything we know.

Here's the latest update (and first look) at Thrash on Netflix, starring Phoebe Dynevor and Whitney Peak.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Fair Play actress Phoebe Dynevor will star in the upcoming beach shark thriller (which was previously titled Beneath the Storm for Sony). Fair warning for any beach or ocean lovers: this is one thriller that could really freak you out. We were never the same after Blake Livey's The Shallows!

What is Thrash about? Netflix Thrash follows a community that lives on the coast, and has to deal with the fallout of a Category 5 hurricane. But it's not only the storm they have to worry about: it's the sharks that come with it. “I became obsessed with sharks after Jaws—and Jaws 2, which is an underrated movie. I spent a lot of my childhood obsessing over sharks and whatever movie was made about that subject," director Tommy Wirkola told Netflix. "Fast forward to a world going off its rails when it comes to global warming and flash floods happening everywhere, and it dawned on me that this could be a great setting-off point for a movie, combining the idea of a disaster-movie with a shark-thriller.” “More and more, you’re hearing marine biologists acknowledge that climate is changing where these sharks go," producer Adam McKay adds. "It’s changing how they behave. So, in as much as this is an edge-of-your-seat popcorn film, the science behind it is not implausible.”

Where can I watch Thrash? Netflix Thrash premieres on Netflix April 10, 2026.

Who's starring in the Thrash cast with Phoebe Dynevor? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Phoebe Dynevor's new movie will also star Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl) and Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place: Day One). Tommy Wirkola (Violent Night) will direct, while Adam McKay and Kevin Messick (Don't Look Up) will produce. Matt Nable, Andrew Lees, Alyla Browne, Stacy Clausen, and Dante Ubaldi are also part of the cast.

Where was Thrash filmed? Netflix Thrash was filmed in Australia, and production began in August of 2024.

How do you feel about shark thrillers? I'll admit, growing up on the beach means I can't watch them! But I'll take one of these 5 Shocking Thriller Movies On Apple TV+ any day.

This post has been updated.