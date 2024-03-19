We Might Already Have Our Bridgerton Season 4 Love Interest
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I haven't even seen season 3 of Bridgertonin all its friends-to-lovers, springtime, romantic glory, and I'm already thinking about Bridgerton season 4. I'm a sucker for any storyline about siblings, and while we're still waiting on official confirmation, it looks like season 4 of Bridgerton will follow Benedict and his love interest Sophie — who may have already been cast 👀. Here's everything you need to know about season 4 of the hit TV show.
Will there be season 4 of Bridgerton?
Image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
Yes, we're getting a Bridgerton season 4! After the popularity of the first season, Netflix renewed the series for another two seasons in 2021. I'm expecting the senior season of the Shondaland show to follow An Offer from a Gentleman, which revolves around second-eldest son Benedict. The novel has major Cinderella vibes, and follows servant Sophie, who falls in love with Benedict at a masquerade ball. Dreamy!
Who's in the Bridgerton season 4 cast?
Image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
We're sure to see Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, as well as Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Will Tilston, and Florence Hunt as the rest of the Bridgertons + their spouses.
As for the role of Sophie, rumor has it we might see Masali Baduza join the Netflix show. You might recognize the actress from movies like The Woman King and Slumber Party Massacre. "They never disappoint, casting geniuses," one Reddit user says. "If this is true, I love it!"
While the absolutely *radiant* Masali would do a wonderful job as Sophie, some fans of the series have hesitations over a Black woman playing the role of a servant — especially if the theory the show will place her in the white Cowper family is true. "As a Black woman, just no," another user says. "Sophie is the love interest who in my opinion is the most sh*tted on by her Bridgerton and the story of a white person trying to hide their association with a Black person is a little too real."
"It makes me uncomfortable too," another adds. "Actually the entire Benophie plot sounds awful if I’m honest but to then put it on a Black woman on top of that makes it even worse."
When is Bridgerton season 4 coming out?
Image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
Considering part one of Bridgerton season 3 is hitting Netflix May 16, 2024, we definitely won't see season 4 of Bridgerton for awhile. So far, there have been two years in between each season, so I'm expecting season 4 to start streaming in 2026.
How many episodes will season 4 of Bridgerton have?
Image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
Considering all three seasons of Bridgerton so far have eight episodes each, we can expect Netflix to keep up that pattern. Having the same number of episodes each season means the pace and arc for each Bridgerton sibling will be equal, making it a much more balanced watching experience!
Will Bridgerton have all 8 seasons?
Image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
Yes, Bridgerton will have all 8 seasons, one for each Bridgerton sibling — at least, that's the plan. "This being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure," showrunner Chris Van Dusen tells Collider.
After Bridgerton season 4, I'm most interested to see youngest sibling Hyacinth's love story play out! Seeing her arc throughout all eight seasons, especially mirrored with the way her brothers and sisters evolve over the course of the show, is going to be the perfect way to wrap this series up.
What are you looking forward to the most for Bridgerton season 4? Follow us on Facebook for more TV show news!
Lead image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!