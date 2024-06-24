Your Official Guide To All 8 'Bridgerton' Books
Calling all "read the book before you watch the adaptation" lovers! We might already have three seasons of Bridgerton (season 3 part 2 drops June 13 on Netflix!) but it's not too late to catch up on the rest of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton books — especially before Bridgerton season 4 starts filming. Once you've made your way through all the best new books of 2024, add these romances to your reading list.
If you're wondering, "Is it OK to read the Bridgerton books out of order?" then you've come to the right place! While the books were published in one order, it's totally okay to read them in whatever order you please. You might come across minor spoilers from the other books, including who ends up with whom, but feel free to pick and choose!
The Duke & I
The inspiration for Bridgerton season 1, this first Bridgerton book follows Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton. Simon and Daphne are about to get engaged, but the proposal isn't exactly what their high society families are expecting. Instead, it's a ploy for Simon to avoid husband hunters, and for Daphne to attract other potential (read: rich) suitors. But it doesn't take long for their plan to become true romance — as long as Daphne can convince Simon to try out their relationship for real.
The Duke & I has a 4.5 rating on Amazon and a3.8 on Goodreads, both out of 5.
The Viscount Who Loved Me
Daphne's older brother Anthony Bridgerton is London's most elusive bachelor in this Bridgerton book that inspired season 2. That is, until he chooses a wife. The wedding plans should go smoothly, as long as her sister Kate doesn't get in the way of the engagement. For her part, Kate doesn't want Anthony to hurt her sister — and as much as they loathe each other, neither Kate nor Anthony expects to fall for each other.
The Viscount Who Loved Me has a 4.5 rating on Amazon and a4.0 on Goodreads, both out of 5.
An Offer From A Gentleman
Sophie Beckett is thrilled to sneak into Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball, and to dance with the one and only Benedict Bridgerton. Until the clock strikes midnight, of course. Now, Benedict is determine to find her before time runs out.
Even though this book is the third novel in the series, it hasn't been adapted for the screen yet. So if you want to be surprised by Benedict's story onscreen, you'll want to skip this book for now!
An Offer From A Gentleman has a 4.6 rating on Amazon and3.9 on Goodreads, both out of 5.
Romancing Mister Bridgerton
Penelope Featherington is deeply, hopelessly in love with Colin Bridgerton. But when she discovers his darkest secret, she wonders if she actually knows him at all. But the tables turn when Colin discovers Penelope's own secret — and starts dreaming about her himself. Romancing Mister Bridgerton inspired Bridgerton season 3.
Romancing Mister Bridgerton has a 4.5 rating on Amazon and 3.9 on Goodreads, both out of 5.
To Sir Phillip, With Love
Sir Phillip and Eloise Bridgerton aren't exactly a match made in Heaven. He's quiet, rough, and rugged, while she never stops talking. But when they agree to an engagement, after their unexpected first impressions, it doesn't take long for them to realize maybe they've been meant for each other all along.
While we initially thought Eloise's story would be featured in season 5 or later, Luke Newton might have teased that we'll see Eloise fall in love in season 4!
To Sir Phillip, With Love has a 4.6 rating on Amazon and 3.7 on Goodreads, both out of 5.
When He Was Wicked
Michael Stirling falls head over heels in love with Francesca Bridgerton as soon as he sees her. The only problem? She's to marry his cousin...in two days. But as time passes and their situations change, Michael still holds a flame for her, despite the fact she views him as a friend. But one innocent night between them will change everything.
When He Was Wicked has a 4.6 rating on Amazon and 4.0 on Goodreads, both out of 5.
It's In His Kiss
Youngest child Hyacinth Bridgerton has grown into an intelligent and daring young woman that enchants everyone she meets, especially Gareth St. Clair. When Hyacinth agrees to help Gareth get to the bottom of an inheritance problem, they both realize the answers they're looking for aren't in his family history but in each other. And, of course, a perfect kiss.
It's In His Kiss has a 4.6 rating on Amazon and 4.0 on Goodreads, both out of 5.
On the Way to the Wedding
Gregory Bridgerton really, truly believes in love. Which is why, when he falls for the engaged Hermione Watson, he enlists the help of Lucy Abernathy to win her over. But when Lucy and Gregory realize they've fallen for each other, they have to figure out how to help Lucy back out of her own engagement.
On the Way to the Wedding has a 4.6 rating on Amazon and 3.8 on Goodreads, both out of 5.
Are the Bridgerton books spicy?
The Bridgerton books definitely have some spice, but readers agree they're about a 5 on a scale of 1-10 in terms of spiciness.
In what order should I read Bridgerton?
I'd recommend reading The Duke & I, The Viscount Who Loved Me, andRomancing Mister Bridgerton before reading the rest of the series.
Which Bridgerton book is your favorite? Check out What The Bridgerton Cast Is Reading Right Now for more!
