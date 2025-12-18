'Emily In Paris' Season 5 Ends On A Wild Cliffhanger For Emily & Gabriel

Spoilers for Emily in Paris season 5 ahead!

Like any good drama show, Emily in Paris season 5 is full of miscommunications, misunderstandings, and surprises — and it all cumulates in the season 5 finale, streaming now on Netflix. The back and forth of Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Emily's (Lily Collins) relationship continues well into the fifth season, considering Gabriel followed Emily to Rome, saw her with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), then returning to Paris alone. But it looks like their relationship is far from over.

Here's the only breakdown you need for the Emily in Paris season 5 ending. Stream the full season on Netflix now!

What happens in Emily in Paris season 5? Netflix When Emily finds a ring in Marcello's bag, it seems like her future is finally settling into place. But she's not totally sold on the idea of moving with Marcello to Solitano for the business...and ends up shutting down his proposal before he can even actually propose. Because plot twist: Marcello was only holding onto the ring for Nicolas (Paul Foreman), who proposes to Mindy (Ashley Park). And despite the sizzling chemistry between Mindy and Alfie, she accepts.

What happens between Mindy and Alfie? Netflix Yeah, let's put a pin in that for a second because we absolutely need to talk about Alfie and Mindy. What starts off as a secret hookup turns into something a little more complicated. AKA there are real feelings developing between these two. But when Nico initially returns, Mindy realizes she isn't ready to tell anyone, and Alfie cuts it off with her. And, naturally, Emily is hurt when she finds out about the secret relationship. The fallout of Mindy's decision to keep such an important secret from Emily meant that Ashley Park and Lily Collins got to explore a whole new aspect of their onscreen relationship. "We've never had them [have] miscommunications or have to hide things from each other, and I think that Mindy withholds certain things," Ashley Park exclusively told Brit + Co. "It's those kinds of things if you can get through them, and if you can communicate through them really make for an adult lifetime sisterhood. So I think that that was something we were both a little nervous about...You know, sometimes we're in scenes and it feels like it's me and Lily, you know, and it really felt like we were acting [this season] and had to really look into certain scenes and scene work and intentions of these characters and separate it from who we are because it's the first time it's really departed from how me and Lily interact."

Will Emily end with Marcello? Netflix But even though Alfie wants to meet back up when Mindy returns to Paris, their plans get totally derailed when Nico pops the question. And after the major mix-up, it's no surprise that things end between Emily and Marcello. Em returns to the City of Love as a single woman, but unbeknownst to her, Sylvie texts Gabriel and lets him know about the breakup. (Sylvie also has her hands full with a widowed Princess Jane (Minnie Driver), who's investing in a struggling Agence Grateau as an equity partner.)

Do Emily and Gabriel end up together in season 5? Netflix But in the Emily in Paris season 5 ending, Gabriel writes Emily a postcard inviting her to join him in Greece. It's unclear what her reaction to the request will be (she might not want to leave Paris for some time) but all in all, it looks like their future could bring them back together after all.

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more news on all your favorite Netflix TV shows like Emily in Paris!