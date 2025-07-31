Lily Collins Just Shared The Cutest Baby Photo From The 'Emily In Paris' Set

Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell are officially parents! The Emily in Paris actress shocked fans when she shared the happy news of their first child in a touching Instagram post on Friday, January 31, 2025. The couple, who have been together since 2019, also revealed in the post their baby was born via surrogate.

Keep reading for the latest news on Lily Collins' baby Tove!

Lily Collins loves to show off baby Tove "at home and on set." Lily Collins/Instagram On July 30, 2025, Lily Collins shared some sweet photos to her Instagram story of her daughter in the cutest little purple set. "She's a little lilac lady," Lily wrote on one photo, while another featured the baby standing on a director's chair with the caption, "At home and on set." Maybe Tove will get a feature in Emily in Paris season 5. I can't get enough of these baby updates!

Lily Collins Shares A Loving Family Update Instagram/lilyjcollins On Valentine's Day, Lily Collins shared the sweetest family update on Instagram! The new mom snapped a cute picture of herself, husband Chris McDowell, their family doggo Redford, and Baby Tove in what can be described as a love pile. Seriously, just look at their little Redford's proximity to Tove and the cute paw on Lily's shoulder? Nothing could feel more precious than that moment and it seems Lily agrees because her caption reads, "I truly can’t imagine feeling more love. Valentine’s Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter…"

Does Lily Collins have a child? Yes, Lily Collins and her husband Chris McDowell share one baby, Tove Jane McDowell.

When was Lily Collins' baby born? Instagram/lilyjcollins On January 31, 2025, the couple wrote in a joint post on Instagram: "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again..." The accompanying photo shows sweet baby Tove bundled up with a monogrammed blanket nearby and (likely) Lily Collins' hand resting on the baby. How cute is the floral knit bonnet on Tove?!

Why did Lily Collins use surrogates? There are plenty of reasons someone might use a surrogate, including the inability to conceive naturally, but as Vogue puts it, it's actually none of our business. And after receiving a slew of intense messages on the baby announcement, Charlie McDowell commented on the post on February 1. "Thank you for all the kind messages and love. We are overjoyed and very grateful," he says. "In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby — it’s ok to not be an expert on surrogacy. It’s ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child. It’s ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it’s ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people’s lives. That’s all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper."

What does the name Tove mean? The baby's name is a beautiful and distinctive choice. While the couple hasn't publicly shared the inspiration behind the name, fans are already speculating about its meaning and origin. The name Tove has origins in Scandinavia and is traditionally a girl's name that can mean "beautiful" or "beloved." It may also have Hebrew origins meaning "good."

Who is Lily Collins' Husband Charlie McDowell? Getty Images/Amy Sussman Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell aren't shy about sharing their adoration for one another on social media. The two have been public with their relationship since 2019, and got married in 2021. Charlie McDowell is a Los Angeles-based director, producer, and screenwriter. The pair met on the set of Gilded Rage, a movie he directed and she acted in.

Congratulations to the happy family! We couldn't be more thrilled for Lily and Charlie as they embark on this exciting new chapter.

This post has been updated.