Not a Normal Rom-Com: The "Shocking" Twist That Makes Emma Roberts’ 'Expiration Dates' a Must-Watch

We need to admit that modern dating is terrifying. The current dating scene has become so unromantic, with people willing to drop all connections once things get complicated. What happened to the passion of trying to make things work? Sadly, most of it ends in heartbreak and disaster, especially once you've gotten your hopes up. Maybe you've even imagined yourself spending the rest of your life with this person (don't worry, your secret's safe with me!) When they unexpectedly ghost you out of the blue, it leaves you in heartache. Did you make it all up in your head? Did all those months of dating mean nothing to the other person? You want answers, and you deserve them!

Here's everything you need to know about Emma Roberts' Expiration Dates movie.

Wait...this movie is about dating with Expiration Dates? Amazon Wouldn’t dating be so much easier if some sort of sign could just tell us who we’re destined to be with, and who is just a fleeting fling? Personally, it'd save me a lot of time and energy if I could just know ahead of time who's going to leave me high and dry. Luckily for the lead protagonist, Daphne, in Expiration Dates, she does have a sign for such instances. In the upcoming movie based on the popular novel by Rebecca Serle, Daphne receives a note with an expiration date after meeting a potential suitor. It tells her exactly how long her relationship will last with the man, which is both helpful and heartbreaking. That is, until one day, when she finally meets Jake, who has no expiration date. Hang on, does this mean he’s the one for her? As it turns out, the person we’ve always envisioned as "the one" isn’t always what we expected. Sometimes that only adds to the excitement. While Expiration Dates is technically a romance story, what makes it especially interesting to me is that it’s not your typical rom-com. Instead, it weaves in magical realism, something I've been missing. I’m here for it! Plus, when it comes to the story’s ending, just be mentally prepared to gasp in shock. I know I sure did, and I rarely get surprised by twist endings. It’s a 10 out of 10 from me.

Who's starring in the upcoming movie? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Our favorite modern-day scream queen, Emma Roberts, will portray the leading lady, Daphne, which is the perfect casting in my opinion. We don't have any other leads on who will play the other characters quite yet, but you'll be the first to know when we get news.

Where Will It Be Available For Streaming? Prime Video While there isn’t much information around its release yet, Expiration Dates is in development with Amazon MGM Studios, which means it could stream on Prime Video after it hits theaters.

What Are Fans Saying About the Upcoming Movie? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Eichenblatt (@rachelturnsthepage) Fans revealed their excitement about the film adaptation, taking to Instagram to express their thoughts. “I read it! I bet it’s going to be a fun one on screen!” one person wrote. “I’m excited for this. I loved the book,” said another. I seriously can’t wait for this one.

Let us know your thoughts on Expiration Dates on Facebook!