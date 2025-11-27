This “Double Dating” App Is Making Online Dating Less Cringe

We’re our best selves when our besties are by our side, so why not double date with them too? With friends in tow, everyone gets to see the real you, minus the awkward 1:1 pressure. That’s the genius idea behind PlotTwist , the social connection platform shaking up the swipe scene by turning first dates into double dates. If you’ve hit your limit on cringe-y coffee dates and ghosty DMs, this new way to connect might actually just restore your faith in dating apps.

Meet the Founders Courtesy of PlotTwist Founded by Julie Griggs and Danielle Dietzek, two healthcare pros who met on the frontlines of the pandemic and who had a shared frustration with how isolating modern dating had become, PlotTwist pairs you and your friend to meet up with other pairs. What started as a playful idea has turned into a mission to make dating feel more authentic, social, and actually fun again. Here we spoke with the founders about the “ick” factor, cuffing season, and their first PlotTwist wedding. What’s your biggest “ick” about traditional dating apps, and how does PlotTwist solve it? Many of us are guilty of spending hours endlessly swiping, judging strangers based on a few curated photos, and having surface-level chats that rarely lead to anything in real life. It feels like everyone’s trying to win some sort of game they’re “supposed” to be playing instead of actually connecting. PlotTwist flips that. Instead of matching solo, singles team up with a friend and connect with other pairs of single friends for group hangs, meetups, double dates, or honestly, whatever you want to call it. With a shared profile, it’s much less about being perfect and more about showcasing your dynamic as friends. Plus, when you meet new people with your friend by your side, you’re more likely to feel comfortable and therefore act authentically!

shutterstock Dating apps can feel like a full-time job. What makes double dating a better, or at least more fun, experience? It’s a night out with a friend… if sparks fly with your dates, that’s just an added bonus. On PlotTwist, we don’t determine “who’s with who” beforehand, but rather match a pair of friends with another pair of friends, creating a space that is free of expectations. The inherent emotional and physical safety that’s involved with a double date is what allows for the real fun. Is Cuffing Season real? Do you notice any seasonal patterns in how people approach dating? Cuffing Season is real in the sense that people do get cozier and more intentional when the weather turns. We see it every year. Temperatures drop, calendars fill with holidays, and singles start prioritizing comfort, routine, and plans that feel safe and low-effort. On PlotTwist, that shows up as more group hang requests for cozy stuff like trivia nights and finding the best spot for hot toddies :). It’s not that people suddenly want long-term relationships overnight. It’s just that the friction to try something new goes down when the alternative is staying home during such a social time of year.

shutterstock How did you design the app to make things feel natural and low-pressure, especially when two pairs are meeting for the first time? We designed PlotTwist to recreate how connection actually happens in real life: through shared experiences, mutual friends, and low-pressure settings where no one’s forced to perform. Meeting as a pair instantly changes the energy. You’re showing up with your built-in comfort zone, which makes everyone more relaxed, conversational, and open. The app itself reinforces that tone. There’s no endless profile swiping (there’s a limit on how many team profiles you see) or boring one-on-one small talk that dies in the chat. Instead, you form a team with your friend, match with another duo, and suggest something to do like minigolf, pickleball, or grabbing espresso martinis. The focus is the plan, not the pressure. Because both pairs are in the same boat, there’s this shared sense of ‘we’re all just seeing what happens.’ Sometimes sparks fly between two people, sometimes everyone leaves with new friends or plans for next weekend. Either way, it’s a win. That’s the whole point. We built PlotTwist to make single life feel like real life again… natural! What’s been the most unexpected success story (or kismet moment) from users so far? We’ve had some amazing stories including one double date that led to two best friends ending up in long-term relationships with another two best friends. There’s even a PlotTwist wedding on the way. But our favorite stories are the ones that start one way and end up somewhere completely unexpected, which is kind of the whole spirit of PlotTwist. We know of someone in the PlotTwist community who met his future partner through a PlotTwist match, except it wasn’t his date… it was the friend of a friend at a follow-up hang! Those are the moments we love most, because they prove the point: you never know what the plot twist will be.

shutterstock What have you learned about modern dating and friendship while building this company together? Singles today aren’t just looking for romance; they’re looking for community. The pressure to “find your person” has never been higher, but the reality is that most meaningful connections start in shared spaces, through friends, laughter, and shared experiences that feel natural. We’ve also learned that people are craving authenticity and ease. Everyone’s tired of curating, swiping, and overanalyzing. The most memorable moments usually happen when you stop trying so hard, when you show up with your friend, laugh, play a game, and let chemistry unfold organically. In building this together, we’ve seen that connection is a basic human need, not a dating-app metric. And the more space you create for fun and friendship, the more love (in all forms) tends to find its way in. What’s next for PlotTwist? Any cool features, collabs, or events we should keep on our radar? There’s so much to be pumped about! We’re in the final stages of development and preparing to officially launch PlotTwist on Android, which is a huge milestone that will finally open the doors for the tens of thousands of people who’ve been patiently waiting on our Android waitlist. Beyond that, we’re evolving from a niche New York City community into a national brand. New market launches are on the horizon, and we’re focused on expanding into cities where demand for PlotTwist is already strong. We’re also finalizing some incredible brand partnerships for Q1. We can’t spill names just yet, but think cult-favorite brands in fitness, skincare, beauty, and lifestyle. These partners will offer exclusive perks through the PlotTwist Explore section, all designed to help singles prioritize self-care, build confidence, and thrive in every area of life. Needless to say, we’re just getting started, and the next chapter is going to be our biggest yet.

