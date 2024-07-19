The Release Date For Emma Roberts' 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 Is Here
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
2024 has its fair share of teen dramas to pick from with Outer Banks season 4, a potential One Tree Hill reunion, AND Tell Me Lies season 2. The hallmarks of a good teen drama (namely, the drama) are incredibly important — and Tell Me Lies does drama like nobody else. This Emma Roberts-produced TV show is finally coming back for a new season, so here's everything we know about the Tell Me Lies season 2 release date and the hot new cast members. Don't forget to check out 26 Cool Girl Reads From Emma Roberts' Belletrist Book Clubfor more book recommendations!
When is the Tell Me Lies season 2 release date?
Josh Stringer/Hulu
Tell Me Lies season 2 is coming to Hulu on September 4, 2024. Until then, binge watch all of Tell Me Lies season 1 on Hulu now!
Is there going to be a Tell Me Lies season 2?
Josh Stringer/Hulu
Yes, we're getting a Tell Me Lies season 2! Hulu announced the sophomore season of the steamy show in November of 2022, after the first season premiere in September. We don't have much info on the second season yet, but we do know series creator Meaghan Oppenheimer wants just as much drama as we do.
“I think there will be some revenge plots in Season 2,” she tells TVLine. However, she's not so sure Lucy will tell everyone in town that Stephen was in the car during that season finale accident. “He made it so clear to her that if she were to tell that, she also have to admit all these other things, and I don’t think she’s at a place where she’s willing to risk that social annihilation and admit how badly she behaved.”
“I want to see a new love interest for Lucy: a new, complicated, messy thing to go alongside her never-ending thing with Stephen," Meaghan continues. I didn't know things could get messier for Lucy, but I am totally here for it.
Who's in the Tell Me Lies season 2 cast?
Josh Stringer/Hulu
Thomas Doherty and Tom Ellis are joining the Tell Me Lies season 2 cast! They'll star alongside Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, as well as Branden Cook, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, and Catherine Missal. I hope we get to see Alicia Crowder, Edmund Donovan, Natalee Linez, and Benjamin Wadsworth too!
Emma Roberts will return as producer alongside Shannon Gibson, Laura Lewis, Meaghan Oppenheimer, and Karah Preiss.
What is Tell Me Lies based on?
Image via Josh Stringer/Hulu
Tell Me Lies is based on the book of the same name by Carola Lovering. College freshman Lucy Albright is craving a fresh start, and when she meets charming junior Stephen DeMarco, it looks like she'll finally get it. But both Lucy and Stephen are hiding devastating secrets, and the deeper they go into their seductive, toxic relationship, the more addicted they become — and the more consequence unfold from their decisions.
What is the unforgivable thing in Tell Me Lies?
Image via Josh Stringer/Hulu
At the end of the Tell Me Lies book, we learn the Unforgivable Thing Lucy's been carrying around: she found her mom cheating on her dad with Macy's older brother Gabe, who Lucy used to have a crush on.
Follow us on Facebook for more Tell Me Lies season 2 news, and check out The 18 Best New TV Shows Coming In 2024!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Josh Stringer/Hulu
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!