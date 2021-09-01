Quieting Your Inner Critic with Chatter Expert, Dr. Ethan Kross
We all have an inner voice, but how do we ensure it's an optimistic one versus full of constant nagging and critique? Dr. Ethan Kross — author of the national best selling book, Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It — sits down with Brit to share where all of that internal chatter comes from and what tools we have to make it more positive.
They also talk about various tactics (like mental time travel) you can use to help someone else who is struggling with their anxiety and chatter. Tune in for a conversation you don't want to miss.
Quieting Your Inner Critic Episode Highlights:
2:12 - Do we all have that inner voice?
4:18 - The connection between chatter and memory
6:10 - Drawing distinctions between the different voices in our heads
7:50 - The negative side of chatter
9:45 - The difference between anxiety and chatter
11:15 - Where does the chatter come from?
15:05 - What happens when the chatter becomes too much and when to seek out help
18:20 - Tool #1: Talking to yourself
23:04: - Tool #2: Talking to others
30:00 - Fulfilling two needs: social/emotional and cognitive
32:22 - How to help invisibly
34:20 - Benefits of affectionate touching
36:00 - Texting or journaling about chatter with someone else
37:27 - Tool #3: Mental time travel
41:27 - We can't prevent all types of chatter
44:55 - Dr. Kross's homework for the week for all listeners dealing with chatter
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.