Well, friends. It's officially the end of an era. According to Zendaya, the upcoming third season of Euphoria will likely be the last. She shared the news during an April 6 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, promising this season will provide major "closure."

In honor of the series, which is as well known for its bold fashion looks as its chaotic plot lines, we're rounding up the most stylish outfits from season 3 that everyone's about to copy.

Here are 'Euphoria' outfits your favorite character will love!

Eddy Chen/HBO Cassie While season 1 Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney, was known for sequin dresses, bejeweled makeup, and plenty of sparkle, season 3 introduces a more pared-back side of her style. This time around, Cassie’s leaning into softer silhouettes and subtler glam — but she’s still every bit as captivating.

Sezane, Natalie Rolt, Outcast The Evelyn Skirt from Natalie Rolt just screams "Cassie," especially with her wedding plotline with Nate coming up this final season. While marrying Nate Jacobs might be a mistake of epic proportions, this gorgeous bridal look is never the wrong choice. Next up, we have Outcast's Cassie-coded two-piece set in red gingham. To pull the look together, be sure to add these Otra Eyewear Elsa sunglasses in Tort/Brown to your shopping cart, along with a pair of Tube Medium Hoop earrings from Mejuri. Bonus points if you snag this pretty-in-pink Marie Cardigan from Sezane.

Jeremy Colegrove/HBO Maddy Season 3 Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie, is doubling down on her daring fashion choices, and we couldn’t be happier. The fan-favorite from Euphoria continues to serve fearless looks and even fiercer one-liners — a reminder that when Maddy walks into a room, she owns it.

Danielle Guiziony, Outcast, Black Suede Studio We're loving this Zenya Mini Dress in black from Outcast, which looks like it belongs in Maddy Perez's closet. This Roxie Faux Fur coat from Guizio is so Maddy, it hurts. Don't forget your Darcie 80 Pumps from Black Suede Studio

Eddy Chen/HBO Rue Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, is known for keeping things simple. If you’re drawn to a more casual aesthetic like hers, you’re in the right place. With oversized layers, lived-in basics, and an undone, off-duty vibe, Rue is the queen of laid-back cool — even when life gets messy.

Good American Jeans, Ksubi, Bared Footwear All you need is a great pair of Good American Jeans (we love this specific pair called Better Than Suede Good True Straight ) and this adorable Varsity Shrunken Tee from Ksubi. Isn't it so Rue? Add these Stork Women's Sneakers from Bared Footwear, and you're all set!

Eddy Chen/HBO Jules Jules Vaughn, played by Hunter Schafer, has had one of the most dramatic style evolutions on Euphoria. This season, she leans into ethereal silhouettes and airy layers — think sheer fabrics, soft pastels, and dreamy, deconstructed pieces that feel both romantic and rebellious.

Eddy Chen/HBO Lexi Last but not least, we have Lexi Howard played by Maude Apatow, long admired for her thoughtful, polished style. Her wardrobe strikes the perfect balance between sweet and smart — think feminine silhouettes, vintage-inspired pieces, and a quietly confident vibe that proves you don’t have to be loud to make a statement.

Sezane, Rebecca Taylor, Reformation We’re obsessed with this Bellamy Silk Dress from Rebecca Taylor — it totally channels Lexi Howard’s soft, romantic vibe. Pair it with the Cassowary Heels from Bared Footwear for a polished, feminine finish. For another Lexi-inspired look, style the Carolina Silk Skirt from Reformation with the Essential Pearl Earrings from Mejuri for a chic, understated feel. And of course, Lexi would totally approve of a polished blouse like the Celeste Shirt from Sézane — perfect for writing your own play or stealing the spotlight in a quieter, more thoughtful way.

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