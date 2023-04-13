The Euphoria Kids Are Out Of High School For Season 3, Allegedly
HBO Max announced the third season of Euphoria during the second season — a true testament to the show’s cult following and Gen-Z appeal. Euphoria has already inspired our coolest makeup looks, on-point Halloween costumes, and cool Coachella beauty, so we can’t wait to see what the next season of this neon-lighted, drama-filled story holds. Here’s what we know about season 3, thus far. Stay tuned for more updates!
The Time Jump In Euphoria Season 3
Photo by Eddy Chen / HBO
Multiple stakeholders in the Euphoria-verse expressed their interest in seeing the characters out of high school.
When asked about season 3 in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya expressed her eagerness to see what post-East Highland will look like for the cast: “I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school,” said Zendaya. “I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be.”
Heidi Bivens, the HBO show’s costume designer, hinted further at a time jump between seasons 2 and 3 when talking with Vogue: “There is talk of [season 3] being approximately five years in the future, and that they’re not in high school anymore. Dorothy’s not in Kansas anymore.”
Euphoria Season 3 Cast List
And the cast list? We know that Barbie Ferreira (Kat) won’t be returning for season 3, due to one too many instances of butting heads with the show’s creator, Sam Levinson. It’s safe to say that we’ll see more of the main cast: Zendaya (Rue), Sydney Sweeney, (Cassie), Hunter Schafer (Jules), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Angus Cloud (Fez), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Maude Apatow (Lexi), and more – but who knows? The production team may surprise us with new additions, like they did with Dominic Fike’s Elliot.
What To Expect From Euphoria Season 3
Photo by Eddy Chen / HBO
Season 2 of Euphoria left us with a lot to unpack: Rue’s (potential) sobriety, Lexi’s chaotic play, Fez and Ash’s shootings, Cal’s insane sexual spiral, and of course, the glorious girl fight between Maddy and Cassie. The third season has some loose ends to tie up, and we can’t wait to see how it’s done.
Euphoria Season 3 Release Date
We’re expecting the beloved show to return sometime in early to mid-2024. Luckily, fans are familiar with waiting a long time for new releases (remember that 2 ½-year wait for Euphoria season 2?), and hopefully the pent-up hype will be worth it when the show finally comes to streaming.
