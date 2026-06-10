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Carry-on friendly too!

15 Amazon Summer Basics Perfect for Easy "Lazy Girl" Styling

summer basics for women
Amazon
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezJun 10, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

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While packing for a getaway is usually the ultimate chore, packing for summer is kind of a dream. Say goodbye to bulky sweaters, giant puffy coats, and heavy boots that weigh down your suitcase. Warm-weather fashion is inherently carry-on friendly — it's all about light, airy, and easy-to-pack essentials that keep you looking cool without any of the stress.

If you want to nail that "lazy girl" aesthetic this season, the secret is simple: build your outfits around high-quality basics, then toss on a few unique accessories to make them pop. To help you master the look with zero effort, we’ve scoured Amazon for the highest-rated, most versatile basics. Coming in your favorite summer colors, these pieces are about to make your seasonal dressing completely easy peasy.

Shop these Amazon summer basics for breezy mornings.

Two-Piece Short Set

Amazon

Crew Neck Two-Piece Short Set

Achieve that coveted "put-together" look without actually having to put any effort into it. This relaxed-fit two-piece set is perfect for airport travel, lazy Sunday lounging, or quick morning coffee runs with a cozy crew neck top and matching drawstring shorts (with side pockets!).

Lightweight Shorts With Drawstring

Amazon

Lightweight Shorts With Drawstring

Embrace the easygoing vibes of summer with these cotton-linen blend shorts. Designed with a mid-to-high rise elastic waistband and an adjustable drawstring, they feature a playful tassel detail along the hem that screams warm-weather fun. Deep pockets on the sides and back make them as practical as they are cute.

Woman in white crop top and striped pants standing on a sandy beach.

Amazon

Linen Striped Barrel Pants

Step into the trendiest silhouette of the year with these striped barrel pants. Complete with deep pockets and a tummy-flattering drawstring waist, they are the ultimate beach vacation staple in red and white stripes or solids.

Woman in a brown sleeveless dress with a white top underneath, posing sideways.

Amazon

Athletic Dress With Built-in Shorts

Meet your new summer uniform. Whether you're running errands, meeting up for brunch or biking your city trail, this sleeveless active dress has you covered—literally! Featuring a flattering V-neck, adjustable spaghetti straps, and built-in shapewear shorts with handy patch pockets, it's sporty and stylish. Just throw on your favorite sneakers and go.

Woman in striped top and denim shorts with shoulder bag.

Amazon

Short Sleeve Sweater

Who says knitwear is just for winter? This lightweight striped cap-sleeve pullover is the chic layering piece your summer wardrobe is missing. It adds texture and a sophisticated, business-casual pop to a simple pair of jeans or linen pants. Plus, it’s versatile enough to transition right into your fall wardrobe when the temperatures start to dip.

Amazon

Flowy Ruffle Tiered Skorts

It’s the ultimate summer hybrid! This double-layer butterfly skort gives you the playful look of a ruffled mini skirt with all the carefree ease of your favorite shorts. Made from soft cotton with a high-waisted elastic band, it’s perfect for everything from a game of tennis to a casual beach stroll. Pro tip: They tend to run a little roomy, so consider sizing down for a perfect fit!

Summer Linen Maxi Dress

Amazon

Summer Linen Maxi Dress

Float through the hottest days of the year in style. This linen maxi dress captures the romance of summer with its sweeping length and breezy, breathable fabric. Whether you're attending a backyard wedding, exploring a local farmer's market, or watching the sunset on vacation, this dress keeps you looking cool and feeling completely comfortable.

Person in checkered top and white pants against a blue background.

Amazon

Gingham Crop Tank

othing says "summer picnic" quite like gingham. This adorable cropped tank top brings a sweet, retro charm to your seasonal wardrobe. The cropped length pairs beautifully with high-rise linen pants or denim skirts, serving up a look that is equal parts playful and chic.

Woman in a blue striped dress holding a straw bag.

Amazon

Cotton Button Down Dress

Crisp, clean, and classic. A cotton button-down dress is a timeless capsule piece that seamlessly transitions from a professional office setting to a weekend getaway. Wear it fully buttoned with loafers for a polished look, or unbutton the hem and sleeves and pair with sandals for a relaxed, sun-drenched aesthetic.

Woman in light blue overalls, white top, and sneakers on gray background.

Amazon

One Piece Jumpsuit

Boho chic meets ultimate comfort in this baggy, wide-leg harem jumpsuit. Lightweight, breathable fabric, it features a deep V-neck and adjustable spaghetti straps that keep you cool when the heat cranks up. It's the perfect canvas for styling—layer it over a swimsuit as a cover-up, or toss on a denim jacket for a casual night out.

Crochet Spring Top

Amazon

Crochet Spring Top

Texture is a major trend this season, and this open-knit crochet top is a gorgeous way to wear it. The cap sleeves and bohemian-inspired hollow-out design keep it breezy, making it a fantastic companion for denim shorts or a flowing maxi skirt. Layer it over a colorful bralette or cami to let the pattern really pop.

Wide Leg Palazzo Pants with Pockets

Amazon

Wide Leg Palazzo Pants with Pockets

If you want to feel like you're wearing pajamas while looking incredibly elegant, these palazzo pants are your answer. They feature a cool, slightly crinkled fabric, an ankle-length wide-leg cut, and a comfortable smocked high waist. From yoga sessions to beach vacations, these pants bring a breezy, sophisticated energy to any outfit.

Woman in a beige knit top and white pants, holding a crochet bag.

Amazon

Crochet Sweater Vest

Give your summer style a vintage, festival-ready upgrade. This sleeveless crochet tank top features a delicate hollow-out knit that balances femininity with maximum breathability. It pulls double duty as a stylish swimwear cover-up for pool days or a trendy statement top when paired with high-waisted jeans for a country concert.

Person in dark capri pants and sandals, standing in a garden setting.

Amazon

Capri Pants

The classic capri is back and we're not sad about it. Made from a cotton-linen blend, these structured yet lightweight pants are a summer essential for anyone looking for a little more coverage without sacrificing coolness. Pair them with a tucked-in blouse or a simple white tee for an instant, timeless look.

Amazon

Oversized Tees

You can never have too many basics, and a perfectly slouchy, oversized tee is the backbone of casual summer style. Drop-shoulder tailoring gives it that coveted streetwear edge. Tuck it into denim shorts, knot it at the waist over a slip dress, or wear it loose over biker shorts for a cozy, model-off-duty vibe.

Check out our online newsletter for more summer fashion inspo!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

amazon shoppingfashionfashion roundupfashion trendsgoodssummer fashion

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