10 Revealing Signs You’re Actually An Extrovert
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Most of us fall in the middle of the introvert-extrovert spectrum, first introduced by Swiss psychologist Carl Jung in the early 1900s, but there are some who can find themselves at either extreme. My most extroverted friend is the connector of our girl group, bringing us all together and making sure we stay connected. She’s always up for an adventure, and challenges me (an ambivert who leans toward introvert) to always break out of my comfort zone. But not in a pressuring kind of way. She makes it fun and positive so that you just want to take her lead.
Extraversion is one of the Big 5 personality types that include openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism, or OCEAN. Typical traits? Extroverts are often defined as outgoing, enthusiastic, approachable, and assertive. Here are tell-tale signs you are one of them.
You Make A Good "Middle"
Photo by fauxels
Whether you're in a party of two or 200, you feel energized and recharged by spending time with other people. That makes you a great “middle” at the dinner table (reference: Curb Your Enthusiasm Bad Middling episode) as you love to engage in conversation, bring everyone into the mix, and get the party going.
You Heart Social Media
Photo by Adrienn
You're not afraid to put yourself out there, IRL and on social. You easily express your emotions and share your thoughts without hesitation. You may be an over-sharer, but that's what people love about you – you don't hold back.
Group Activities > Than Solo Activities For You
Photo by Mica Asato
Team sports and group trips are more your speed, rather than running or traveling solo.
You're Chatty
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch
You're comfortable talking to strangers and striking up a conversation on the train, plane, or anywhere in public. You also love to chit-chat on the phone to your long-distance friends. You seek out social situations of any form.
You Have A Big Circle Of Friends
Photo by Elina Fairytale
People are drawn to your energy. You have a wide circle of friends and acquaintances, and enjoy meeting new people and expanding your social network.
You Shine On Stage
Shutterstock
Public speaking is no problem for you, whether at a podium, presentation at work, or singing karaoke at a bar. You feel comfortable and confident, and actually enjoy the chance to share your ideas (or pipes) with the group.
You're Bored By Solitude
Photo by Tiana
Extended periods of alone time can make you feel restless or bored. You might end of calling friends or heading outdoors to be around people, your source of good vibes.
You Love Crowds
Photo by Wendy Wei
Whereas an introvert might feel drained, you thrive in big crowds where there's lots of action and interaction.
You Adapt Easily To Awkward Or Unfamiliar Social Settings
Photo by Maksim Goncharenok
You make a good first impression – you're friendly, warm, and social and can easily adapt to different social scenarios. You easily connect with others.
You're Spontaneous
Photo by cottonbro studio
You make decisions quickly and often go full-speed-ahead on them, whether it's booking a last-minute trip or hosting a last-minute girl hang. It's what drives you and keeps you feeling alive and invigorated.
