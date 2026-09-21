What Does The Fall Equinox Energy Shift Mean For Your Zodiac Sign?

Golden leaves? Check. Earlier sunsets? Sadly. Pumpkin spice everything? Obviously. The official start of fall is almost upon us: the Autumn Equinox arrives on September 23rd, when day and night hit a perfect 50/50 split. ✨ To help you make the most of this cosmic reset, Psychic World teamed up with astrologer Antonella to break down exactly how the fall equinox will shake things up for your zodiac sign.

Think of the equinox as the universe's way of hitting the balance button. Light and dark are perfectly even, so it's the ideal moment to check in with yourself. In the Northern Hemisphere, we're saying goodbye to summer and cozying up for autumn, while our friends in the Southern Hemisphere are welcoming spring. 🍂🌸

So, what does the Fall Equinox mean for your star sign?

Brit + Co Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) The Autumn Equinox represents an important transition for Virgo, encouraging you to move away from constant self-improvement and toward greater self-acceptance. You may find yourself reassessing your finances, values and priorities, asking whether the things you are working towards genuinely matter to you.

Brit + Co Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) The Equinox brings Libra into the spotlight, making this a particularly significant period for self-reflection and personal growth. With the Sun entering your sign, your attention turns toward identity, confidence and the direction you want your life to take and relationships may mirror aspects of yourself that need attention.

Brit + Co Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) The Autumn Equinox encourages Scorpio to slow down and think inwardly. This can be a powerful period for releasing emotional baggage, stepping away from unhelpful patterns and making peace with situations that cannot be changed. Spend some time by yourself and rather than trying to control every outcome, trust that letting go can sometimes create the space needed for something new.

Brit+Co Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) For Sagittarius, the Equinox highlights friendships, community and future ambitions. You may find yourself reassessing the people and groups you invest your time and energy in. Some connections may dwindle, while others become more meaningful. Collaboration could prove more powerful than going it alone.

Brit + Co Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Career and long-term ambitions come into focus for Capricorn. The Autumn Equinox is an opportunity to step back and assess whether your profession still reflects your priorities. You may feel ready to redefine what success means to you. Don't allow external expectations to dictate your direction, follow your own path.

Brit + Co Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) The Equinox expands Aquarius' focus beyond the immediate and encourages a broader perspective. Questions around education, travel and personal growth may arise. You could find yourself reconsidering an opinion or view you've held for some time. Remain open to new perspectives, but don't feel pressured to adopt someone else's.

Brit + Co Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) The Autumn Equinox asks Pisces to take a closer look at emotional attachments and deeper relationships. This can be an intense but transformative period, particularly if there are boundaries that need strengthening. Be honest about where you give too much of yourself and where you need greater support.

Brit + Co Aries (March 21 - April 19) The Autumn Equinox puts relationships and partnerships under the spotlight for Aries. After a period of focusing on personal goals and independence, this is a time to consider how well your closest relationships support the person you are becoming. Be willing to compromise, but don't lose sight of your own aspirations.

Brit + Co Taurus (April 20 - May 20) For Taurus, the Equinox encourages a reassessment of daily routines, health and wellbeing. As the pace of the year begins to slow, it’s an ideal opportunity to consider which habits are supporting you and which have simply become familiar. Small, practical changes can have a significant impact, particularly when it comes to having greater stability and peace of mind.

Brit + Co Gemini (May 21 - June 20) The Autumn Equinox brings Gemini's attention towards creativity, romance and self-expression. This is a chance to reconnect with the activities and people that bring genuine enjoyment rather than simply keeping busy. Let yourself be playful and curious, but avoid scattering your energy too widely. Focus on what truly inspires you and find a new enthusiasm that has been missing.

Brit + Co Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Home, family and emotional foundations become particularly important for Cancer during the Autumn Equinox. You may feel a strong urge to create a calmer and more secure environment, both physically and emotionally. Old family patterns or unresolved feelings could resurface, offering an opportunity to address them with compassion. Creating boundaries where necessary will help restore a sense of harmony.

Brit + Co Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Communication takes centre stage for Leo as the seasons change. The Autumn Equinox encourages you to think carefully about how you express your thoughts, particularly in situations where emotions are running high. Important conversations could bring clarity to relationships, work or family matters. Listen as carefully as you speak and understand other’s perspectives.

Getty Horoscope expert Antonella shares her advice on embracing this Autumn Equinox, which holds more power than ever before: “This Autumn Equinox marks a powerful shift as we move from the expansive energy of summer into a season of reflection, balance and preparation. Astrologically, the Sun moves from Virgo into Libra at the equinox, shifting our focus from organization, routines and getting things done towards relationships, harmony and finding balance. Autumn naturally encourages us to slow down and conserve our energy. Just as nature begins releasing what it no longer needs, we can use this seasonal turning point to let go of old habits, expectations and relationships that are no longer serving us. Rather than rushing towards the next thing, the equinox asks us to find balance between action and rest, and to prepare thoughtfully for the quieter months ahead.”

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