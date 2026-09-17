We'll have to wait just a little longer before we return to Narnia. Greta Gerwig's The Magician's Nephew has moved from a November 2026 release to February 12, 2027. Not only will we get to watch the new movie, we get to see it on the big screen! And thanks to Empire we have a first look at the legendary Aslan, creator of Narnia. We also finally have confirmation that Meryl Streep is officially voicing the character, which has been rumored for over a year. Here's your first look.

Here's the latest update on Narnia: The Magician's Nephew before it premieres in theaters and on Netflix in 2027 — and a first look at Aslan.

Who will play Aslan in The Magician's Nephew? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empire (@empiremagazine) We officially have confirmation that Meryl Streep is playing Aslan. Greta Gerwig opened up about the choice, telling Empire, “I wanted someone who was profound but not pretentious, who had gravitas but not morose self-seriousness. Someone who could communicate depth and pathos as well as joy and delight. I wanted someone who was older than 70, so there was a wisdom of experience, but who also had the capacity of fresh wonder, like a child. And also to be one of the greatest actors to ever do it. That list is not a long one.”

Who's in the Narnia: The Magician's Nephew cast with Meryl Streep? Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT/Disney/Walden Media We'll see David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell (presumably playing Digory and Polly), with Emma Mackey as Jadis (before she becomes the White Witch), Carey Mulligan, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith. Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep are also starring, as Digory's Uncle Andrew and the voice of Aslan.

Is there a new Narnia movie coming out in 2026? Courtesy 20th Century Fox/Walden Media Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is coming to theaters February 12, 2027 before it drops on Netflix on April 2. This is the first time a Netflix film has gone straight to theaters for a full wide release (the second time it's been in theaters period, after the KPop Demon Hunters Singalong in August 2025). The movie was originally scheduled to release in November 2026, so it was delayed a few months.

What is The Magician's Nephew about? Amazon The Magician's Nephew is based on C.S. Lewis' 1955 book of the same name, and it follows Digory and Polly in turn-of-the-Century London. When they get their hands on unexpected magic, the kids find themselves in a magical land full of wonder and terror. And, to no one's surprise, Aslan changes everything. This is the first time the book has been adapted for the screen and I can't wait to see it — especially in theaters! Fans are up in arms over the fact it appears that Greta Gerwig might have changed the setting from the 1900s to the 1950s, but we haven't gotten official confirmation quite yet. (If it's true, that means The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe could be pushed to the 1990s).

What is the forbidden word in Narnia? Aliah Anderson/Getty Images/Walden Media/DisneyMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy The forbidden word, also known as the deplorable word, is something Jadis weaponized against her sister to take over Charn. It destroys everything in its path when spoken, which is why C.S. Lewis never actually includes the word in the story.

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This post has been updated.