'Outer Banks' Meets 'Stranger Things'? Meet the Cast of the New Netflix Thriller 'Below'

Below is the newest supernatural thriller/family drama any TV fan won't want to miss. The new Netflix show (which drops on October 8, 2026) is led by Josh Hartnett (who you'll see later this year in Colleen Hoover's Verity with Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson) and follows a family who's determined to save their coastal town, and their community, from a supernatural creature who keeps attacking it. I'm already obsessed.

Ready to dive in? Keep scrolling to meet the cast of Netflix's new show Below.

1. Josh Hartnett as Calvin Penney Netflix Calvin is a Newfoundland local, and a father who's determined to keep his family safe. He's haunted by the death of his own father. All in all, family is very important to this guy. Josh Hartnett was recently in Trap and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

2. Mackenzie Davis as Fonda Howander Netflix Mackenzie Davis also joins the Below cast as Fonda Howander, a visiting marine researcher who teams up with Calvin to figure out what the heck is going on in their town. You might recognize her from leading the cast of Station Eleven, but she was also recently seen with James McAvoy in Speak No Evil.

3. Charlie Heaton as Wade Penney Netflix You definitely know Charlie Heaton from his role as Jonathan on Stranger Things. In this new Netflix show he plays Calvin's son Wade Penney.

4. Willow Kean as Ruth Kenney Netflix The Below cast on Netflix also includes Willow Kean as Ruth Penney, one of Calvin's family members.

5. Ruby Stokes as Mary Penney Netflix Ruby Stokes plays Mary Penney, another member of the family caught up in this crazy mystery. You'll recognize Ruby from her role as Francesca in season 1 of Bridgerton (before Hannah Dodd took over the part) and Lockwood & Co.

6. Rohan Campbell as Jay Penney Netflix The Penney family is rounded out with Rohan Campbell as Jay. Rohan was seen in the Prime Video adaptation of The Hardy Boys in 2020 and in Silent Night, Deadly Night. You can also see him in Virgin River!

7. Kaleb Horn as Noah Netflix We'll also see Kaleb Horn as Noah in Below when it drops on Netflix this October. He's starred in Chucky season 3 and Glamorous.

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