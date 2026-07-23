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'Outer Banks' Meets 'Stranger Things'? Meet the Cast of the New Netflix Thriller 'Below'

below cast netflix show
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 23, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Below is the newest supernatural thriller/family drama any TV fan won't want to miss. The new Netflix show (which drops on October 8, 2026) is led by Josh Hartnett (who you'll see later this year in Colleen Hoover's Verity with Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson) and follows a family who's determined to save their coastal town, and their community, from a supernatural creature who keeps attacking it. I'm already obsessed.

Ready to dive in? Keep scrolling to meet the cast of Netflix's new show Below.

1. Josh Hartnett as Calvin Penney

josh hartnett in below cast on netflix

Netflix

Calvin is a Newfoundland local, and a father who's determined to keep his family safe. He's haunted by the death of his own father. All in all, family is very important to this guy. Josh Hartnett was recently in Trap and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

2. Mackenzie Davis as Fonda Howander

Scientist in a lab coat examining samples in a lab with shelves and equipment visible.

Netflix

Mackenzie Davis also joins the Below cast as Fonda Howander, a visiting marine researcher who teams up with Calvin to figure out what the heck is going on in their town. You might recognize her from leading the cast of Station Eleven, but she was also recently seen with James McAvoy in Speak No Evil.

3. Charlie Heaton as Wade Penney

charlie heaton wade penney

Netflix

You definitely know Charlie Heaton from his role as Jonathan on Stranger Things. In this new Netflix show he plays Calvin's son Wade Penney.

4. Willow Kean as Ruth Kenney

Willow Kean as Ruth Kenney

Netflix

The Below cast on Netflix also includes Willow Kean as Ruth Penney, one of Calvin's family members.

5. Ruby Stokes as Mary Penney

Ruby Stokes as Mary Penney

Netflix

Ruby Stokes plays Mary Penney, another member of the family caught up in this crazy mystery. You'll recognize Ruby from her role as Francesca in season 1 of Bridgerton (before Hannah Dodd took over the part) and Lockwood & Co.

6. Rohan Campbell as Jay Penney

below cast netflix show

Netflix

The Penney family is rounded out with Rohan Campbell as Jay. Rohan was seen in the Prime Video adaptation of The Hardy Boys in 2020 and in Silent Night, Deadly Night. You can also see him in Virgin River!

7. Kaleb Horn as Noah

Kaleb Horn as Noah in the below cast

Netflix

We'll also see Kaleb Horn as Noah in Below when it drops on Netflix this October. He's starred in Chucky season 3 and Glamorous.

Are you excited to see Below when it drops on Netflix? Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more news on all this year's upcoming TV shows.

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