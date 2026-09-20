It is a truth universally acknowledged that I will absolutely eat up any Pride and Prejudice adaptation. Jane Austen's most famous story has everything: romance, sisterly love, and the blueprint for the enemies-to-lovers trope. To this day, I've never read a fight with dialogue as memorable as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, and the fact the story eventually gave us THE hand flex in Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation? That's just the cherry on top.



If you've been on TikTok for more than a day, you've probably seen the scene, which stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, replayed at different speeds and angles, which is both its own commentary on the female gaze and a testament to how rich Austen's books are. There are countless glances and touches between Elizabeth and Darcy that add so much nuance to their relationship. And it looks like we're getting countless other moments to turn into TikTok edits because a brand new limited series is coming to Netflix! And the new Pride and Prejudice cast is unbelievable.

Here's everything we know about Netflix's Pride and Prejudice, starring Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Colman — including the full cast!

Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet Netflix Emma Corrin leads the Pride and Prejudice cast as Lizzy headstrong and intelligent young woman determined to marry for love.

Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy Netflix Mr. Darcy is a handsome and wealthy bachelor that has a reputation for his pride.

Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet Netflix Lizzy's older sister Jane is a beautiful and gentle Bennet sister.

Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet Netflix Rufus Sewell's Mr. Bennet is where Lizzy get's her strong opinions and stubbornness from.

Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet Netflix Lizzy's very enthusiastic mother really wants her daughters married and cared for.

Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet Netflix Netflix's Pride and Prejudice cast also includes Hopey Parish as bookish sister Mary.

Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins Netflix Jamie Demetriou's Mr. Collins is Mr. Bennet's cousin and a very quirky addition to the family.

Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley Netflix Mr. Bingley is a newcomer to town who catches Jane's eye — just like she catches his!

Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham​ Netflix We'll also see Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, who is much more than meets the eye — but maybe not in a great way.

The Rest of the 'Pride and Prejudice' cast Netflix Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet

as Kitty Bennet Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet

as Lydia Bennet Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley

as Caroline Bingley Isabella Sermon as Georgiana Darcy

as Georgiana Darcy Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg

as Lady Catherine de Bourg Liz Kingsman as Anne De Bourgh

as Anne De Bourgh Jasmine Blackborow as Charlotte Lucas

as Charlotte Lucas Anjana Vasan as Mrs. Gardiner

as Mrs. Gardiner Sebastian Armesto as Mr. Gardiner

as Mr. Gardiner Rosie Cavaliero as Lady Lucas

as Lady Lucas Saffron Coomber as Mrs. Hurst

as Mrs. Hurst James Dryden as Mr. Hurst

as Mr. Hurst Justin Edwards as Sir William Lucas

as Sir William Lucas James Northcote as Colonel Forster

as Colonel Forster Eloise Webb as Harriet Forster

What did Emma Corrin say about playing Elizabeth Bennet? Netflix The Pride and Prejudice cast is already a super buzzy lineup (and "fantastic," according to one X user). I agree! This first look image finally shows us Netflix's interpretation of the Bennet women and I am on the edge of my seat. “Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Emma says in an interview with Netflix. “To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

Is there a new Pride and Prejudice coming out in 2026? Focus Features Yes Netflix's new Pride and Prejudice is coming December 3, 2026! Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) wrote the script for Pride and Prejudice while Euros Lyn directed. “Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Dolly tells Netflix. “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life." "The book is a gift to adapt — packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm," she continues. "In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship and society, while aspiring to Austen’s delightfully observational voice. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favorite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”

Where can I watch Pride and Prejudice? Nick Wall/Netflix You'll be able to watch the show on Netflix later this year. This is going to mark the first time the streamer's adapted a Jane Austen story since 2022's Persuasion, which received a 30 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and led to reviews with titles like Netflix's Persuasion is an absolute disaster and ‘Persuasion’ Is Awful and It’s Also Everything That’s Wrong with Netflix. You can also check out The Other Bennet Sister on BritBox! With Dolly Alderton behind the scenes, I'm sure the new adaptation will have the same wit as the original story, with a modern edge that will attempt to make it more relatable, with (hopefully) enough respect for the original work to make it not feel untrue to the original story.

How many episodes of Pride and Prejudice are there? ​John-Mark Smith/Pexels Pride and Prejudice on Netflix will have six episodes total.

Where is Pride and Prejudice filming? Pixabay/Pexels Pride and Prejudice began filming in the U.K. in July 2025.

What is Pride and Prejudice about? Amazon Pride and Prejudice follows the Bennet family and their five daughters: Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Kitty, and Lydia. When Mr. Darcy arrives to town — and Elizabeth immediately dislikes him — she strives to see as little of him as possible. This proves to be a difficult task when Jane falls for his best friend Mr. Bingley.

Does Netflix have Pride and Prejudice? Focus Features Wondering, Where can I watch the original Pride and Prejudice movie? Both the 2005 Pride & Prejudice and Persuasion are on Netflix now! The 1995 Pride and Prejudice is on Peacock.

Check out The Best Jane Austen Books Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf to catch up on all the best Austen novels — and check out the latest news on Sense and Sensibility!

This post has been updated.