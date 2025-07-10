For those of us who have dry skin, the time is here for us to triple our moisturizing efforts – unless we want to deal with inevitable dry patches and itchiness. I've already noticed my skin embracing its flaky and textured era, so I've been slowly stocking up on my favorite thick moisturizers to help calm things down.

Since I'm a busy mom, I've been relying on Amazon Prime delivery to get them shipped straight to my front door. Right now I have three facial moisturizers I swear by, but I'm also sharing two hydrating body products that keep my eczema-prone extremities hydrated!

Keep reading for the best moisturizers for dry skin you need to add to your cart ASAP.

My Favorite Facial Moisturizers For Dry Skin Jasmine Williams Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream I've been using Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream for the past three years and it's been a miracle for my combo skin. IMO, it's not greasy, despite having a richer texture than I'm used to. It actually feels soothing and I think that has everything to do with the 4.5% squalene and glacial glycoproteins that it's formulated with. My go-to routine is to use a hyaluronic acid serum in addition to this moisturizer. The best part? A 4.2-ounce tub of this product is on sale for $49, down from an original price of $70.

Amazon Skincare lovers have a lot to say about the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream. Here are some standout reviews from Amazon: "By profession I'm a cosmetologist so have decades of experience not only with hair products, but also with those concerning skin care. I've tried almost every item on the market and this is my favorite. It isn't heavy, yet provides plenty of moisturization. My face feels so soft! I'm a senior citizen and my skin tends to be dry, but just a little of this smoothes and hydrates it. You don't even need a primer. Makeup glides on."

"This is the only moisturizer that doesn't break out my extremely sensitive skin. I have rosacea and other products burn my skin and make my face even more red. I've been using this and it's the only thing I can use."

"This moisturizer feels great on the skin! I have mixed oily and dry skin and it has done so well. I recently switched from Tula to this brand and I have not regretted it. It does not cause breakouts and I feel like my face is hydrated the whole day. i would definitely recommend."

Amazon La Roche-Posay Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream This is hands-down one of the best skincare brands I've come across in my 30's because a handful of their products have a seal of approval from the National Eczema Association. This $20 moisturizer in particular has shea butter and niacinamide in it – an antioxidant double threat against icky environmental elements that cling to dry skin. Plus, you can easily use it on your face, body, and hands to target especially dry patches!



Amazon Here are some of the best reviews on Amazon about this luxurious moisturizer for dry skin: "This lotion has literally no fragrance. It leaves my skin feeling soft with a subtle glow without being greasy. It is also extremely hydrating. I have very sensitive skin, and the fact that babies can use it too is what made me decide to try it."

"The first application was wild. It's thick and feels pretty slippery on the surface. But the next morning, I didn't want to stop touching my face. The flakes became way more manageable and allowed me to continue the retinitis treatment. I've been using this for a few weeks, and my skin texture has improved tremendously. It is great that you can use it on your body as well. I lather it on at night and then put a very light layer on under my sunscreen in the morning. It doesn't make me look greasy if I let it soak in before applying makeup."

"It instantly alleviated my dryness, leaving my skin radiant, glowy, and remarkably hydrated. As we transition into the winter months, I'm confident this cream will be a lifesaver against the harsh, windy weather we often experience in the Midwest."

, leaving my skin radiant, glowy, and remarkably hydrated. As we transition into the winter months, I’m confident this cream will be a lifesaver against the harsh, windy weather we often experience in the Midwest." "As someone with sensitive and acne-prone skin, this has been a game changer. I can't imagine going without this product since starting tretinoin and tazarotene. I use it as a final step in my routine to seal in moisture and any active ingredients. La Roche-Posay has consistently made sensitive-skin-friendly products. I'm not sure how you may react to the high shea butter content, but my skin doesn't seem to have any issues with it. The thickness is unlike any lotion I've tried. 10/10 would recommend."

This Is A Great Affordable Moisturizer For Dry Skin Amazon Olay Complete+ Rich Moisturizing Cream Having sensitive skin isn't a death sentence for your face – it just means your skin is picky and only wants the best products to touch it. If you're still not convinced, let Olay's Complete+ Rich Moisturizing Cream persuade you. This formula has vitamin B3, vitamin E, and ceramides in it that work together to provide all day hydration. Also, these powerhouse ingredients work together to promote healthy cell turnover so your gorgeous moisture barrier is in tip-top shape. P.S. It's recommended by the Skin Health Alliance! An 8.5-ounce tub of this moisturizer for dry skin is on sale right now for just $14 (was $20).

Amazon Check out what Amazon customers had to say about the Olay Complete+ Rich Moisturizing Cream: "I have extremely sensitive skin and this doesn't irritate my skin. I've tried and given up using many products (I'm 71). This cream makes my skin (face and neck) soft and hydrated. I use it several hours before bed and again in the morning. I alternate using it with another face skin care product."

"I find this to be every bit as moisturizing, creamy, and long-lasting as any of the more expensive face creams that are all the rage these days. I have tried many of the face serums, creams, and lotions and do not think any of them work any better than this Olay Face Cream."

"My mom used Olay products and her skin was immaculate! I started using it in my 30s and switched to other more popular, more expensive brands. I should have never stopped using it. I love this new moisturizer too! It feels amazing and makes my face look so smooth! I'm back Olay!"

! I'm back Olay!" "Tried this because my husband’s dermatologist has the most beautiful skin. I asked the dr what he used and this was it. After using so many different moisturizers for years I always had red rough skin. Now after all these years the redness is gone!! Its definitely worth giving it a try."

A Moisturizer For Dry Skin You Can Use All Over! Jasmine Williams Palmer's Shea Formula Body Loti on I need something that's going to keep my dry skin moisturized without triggering eczema flareups, and one of the top moisturizers I've found gets the job done is Palmer's Shea Formula Body Lotion. I personally opt to get the value size of this because it lasts a little over a month for me. Why? Well, a little goes a long way because this dermatologist-approved formula is thick. Once I rub it into my skin, it provides the silkiest shine I've ever seen. Besides shea butter, it has Marula, oatmeal, grapeseed oil, and vitamin E in it to provide the radiance I love so much. It's usually $16 on Amazon, but it's currently on sale for $11!

Amazon According to Amazon, over 6,000 customers have purchased Palmer's Shea Formula Body Lotion in the past month. Also, it has a 4.6-star rating, which means I'm not the only one who loves using it. Here are some 5-star reviews praising the product: "The smell of this is amazing, makes my skin silky and smooth. great everyday lotion & the smell is subtle enough that it doesn't overwhelm when I put my perfume on. My skin is plenty hydrated using this and I don't notice any stickiness once it dries down."

, makes my skin . great everyday lotion & the smell is subtle enough that it doesn’t overwhelm when I put my perfume on. My skin is plenty hydrated using this and once it dries down." "So we are on our 4th bottle now. Loving the product? Yassss!"

"We live in far Southern Az, where it is extremely dry (except during the monsoon). So we have had to start using skin lotions to make our skin feel better. This stuff is really great! And it lasts quite a while."

Amazon Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion If I feel like switching things up, I'll buy Aveeno's Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion. It has a triple oat (oat flour, extract, and oil) and shea formula that works wonders for anyone who knows how it feels to have dry skin you suddenly have to scratch all the time. An 18-ounce bottle of this moisturizer for dry skin is currently on sale for $10 for Prime Day (was $15)!

Amazon This lotion actually has a slightly higher rating than the Palmer's bottle, and has been purchased over 7,000 times over the past month. The only reason it's not my first go-to is because I have fond childhood memories of using the Palmer's lotion. Aside from that, this Aveeno pick is pretty dang amazing! Customers are raving: " My derm recommended it, my skin is now so soft, not dry anymore as long as I keep applying daily."

"Love this lotion. I am super sensitive with lifelong relatively dry skin, and also super picky about my lotion quality and what I need."

"I've tried high end lotions and they have nothing on this stuff! This lotion is incredibly soothing, providing instant relief and long-lasting hydration that keeps my skin feeling soft and smooth all day. The formula is gentle, fragrance-free, and absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue, making it perfect for daily use. I've noticed a significant improvement in my skin's texture and overall comfort since I started using it."

"I've tried so many - This is the Only lotion that keeps the moisture in my skin. I put it on in the morning and my skin is still soft and dewy at night and even the next morning."



Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.