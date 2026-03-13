Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James are teaming up for a brand new action thriller movie called Fuze that's sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The movie follows a heist that takes place during a citywide evacuation in London, so it definitely sounds like the kind of unexpected adventure that will keep you glued to the screen the entire movie. Here's everything you need to know.

What is Fuze about?

When a World War II explosive is found in London (that hasn't been detonated, of course), everyone in London is forced to evacuate the city. But under the cloak of chaos, a group of criminals begin a heist while the city's protection is distracted.

"As authorities race against time to contain the crisis, alliances blur and moral boundaries are crossed, the film deftly propels audiences through a series of calculated twists delivering a wildly entertaining ride," according to the synopsis.

The new Fuze trailer shows off Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Worthington, and Theo James' serious action skills as they race against the clock — and stand off against each other.