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What is the New Movie with Theo James and Aaron Taylor Johnson? Everything to Know About 'Fuze'.
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Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James are teaming up for a brand new action thriller movie called Fuze that's sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The movie follows a heist that takes place during a citywide evacuation in London, so it definitely sounds like the kind of unexpected adventure that will keep you glued to the screen the entire movie. Here's everything you need to know.
Keep reading for the latest update on Fuze, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Theo James, before it premieres on April 24, 2026.
What is Fuze about?
When a World War II explosive is found in London (that hasn't been detonated, of course), everyone in London is forced to evacuate the city. But under the cloak of chaos, a group of criminals begin a heist while the city's protection is distracted.
"As authorities race against time to contain the crisis, alliances blur and moral boundaries are crossed, the film deftly propels audiences through a series of calculated twists delivering a wildly entertaining ride," according to the synopsis.
The new Fuze trailer shows off Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Worthington, and Theo James' serious action skills as they race against the clock — and stand off against each other.
Where can I watch the film Fuze?
Roadside Attractions
Fuze is coming to theaters on April 24, 2026.
Where did they film the movie Fuze?
Roadside Attractions
Fuze was filmed around London, England and Istanbul, Turkey during the summer of 2024.
Who's starring in the Fuze cast with Aaron Taylor-Johnson?
Roadside Attractions
The Fuze cast has some pretty incredible names in addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James. The cast includes:
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson
- Theo James
- Saffron Hocking
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Elham Ehsas
- Sam Worthington
Are you excited for Fuze? Let us know your thoughts on the new movie in the comments below.