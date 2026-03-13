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What is the New Movie with Theo James and Aaron Taylor Johnson? Everything to Know About 'Fuze'.

fuze aaron taylor johnson theo james
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Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 13, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James are teaming up for a brand new action thriller movie called Fuze that's sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The movie follows a heist that takes place during a citywide evacuation in London, so it definitely sounds like the kind of unexpected adventure that will keep you glued to the screen the entire movie. Here's everything you need to know.

Keep reading for the latest update on Fuze, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Theo James, before it premieres on April 24, 2026.

What is Fuze about?

When a World War II explosive is found in London (that hasn't been detonated, of course), everyone in London is forced to evacuate the city. But under the cloak of chaos, a group of criminals begin a heist while the city's protection is distracted.

"As authorities race against time to contain the crisis, alliances blur and moral boundaries are crossed, the film deftly propels audiences through a series of calculated twists delivering a wildly entertaining ride," according to the synopsis.

The new Fuze trailer shows off Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Worthington, and Theo James' serious action skills as they race against the clock — and stand off against each other.

Where can I watch the film Fuze?

aaron taylor johnson fuze

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Fuze is coming to theaters on April 24, 2026.

Where did they film the movie Fuze?

fuze filming locations

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Fuze was filmed around London, England and Istanbul, Turkey during the summer of 2024.

Who's starring in the Fuze cast with Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

fuze cast theo james movie

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The Fuze cast has some pretty incredible names in addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James. The cast includes:

  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson
  • Theo James
  • Saffron Hocking
  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
  • Elham Ehsas
  • Sam Worthington

Are you excited for Fuze? Let us know your thoughts on the new movie in the comments below.

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