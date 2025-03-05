Some men may not like posting their significant others on social media, butAaron Taylor-Johnson definitely isn't one of them. He recently celebrated his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson's birthday, highlighting what he finds so special about her in his eyes on Instagram. They may have a controversial age-gap relationship, but their marriage is beyond a PR stunt. Frankly, they could give some of us a much-needed lesson in the ways of maintaining a long-term relationship... 👀

Anyway! Here's what Aaron Taylor-Johnson had to say about Sam Taylor-Johnson in his loving birthday tribute!

See the sweet and spicy way Aaron Taylor-Johnson celebrated Sam Taylor-Johnson's birthday!

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Sam Taylor-Johnson's nearing her golden years as she turned 58 this week! We're sure all birthdays are a big deal, but we especially appreciate the way Aaron Taylor-Johnson praised his wife on Instagram. His caption reads: "💕Happy Birthday gorgeous! ❤️ Love spending every moment with you 💚💛" Instead of choosing his favorite picture of her, Aaron posted a lengthy carousel of his wife. Pictures include Sam doing an impressive split (we're jealous!), taking photos on a yacht, enjoying a steamy smooch with him, and being highlighted by the sun's golden rays. Aaron even made sure to throw in the classic "sunglasses on vacation" photo that's almost feels mandatory for couples to pose in. It didn't take long to find Sam's response to Aaron's beautiful PDA post in his comments. "❤️❤️I love you ❤️❤️," is short, sweet, and to the point as she seems to know how cherished she is. Aside from her husband's grand gesture, Sam has been reposting more "happy birthday" posts on Instagram stories so we think she's happily soaking up all the genuine love in her life. We can only hope our friends and families will commemorate our birthdays in a similar way this year!

Follow us on Facebook for more breaking news about celebrity couples, new TV shows, book-to-film adaptions, and more!