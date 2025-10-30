So, These Ariana Grande & Aaron Taylor-Johnson Dating Rumors Have Fans In A Tizzy

It appears that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have split ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good, at least according to internet rumors. But those rumors have been superseded by speculation that Ariana Grande has actually began a romantic relationship with Aaron Taylor-Johnson (who's been married since 2012) after a viral image made its way around social media. So, let's get to the bottom of this shall we?

Here's what you need to know about those Ariana Grande & Aaron Taylor-Johnson dating rumors.

So, are Ariana Grande and Aaron Taylor-Johnson dating? if there was anyone who could get aaron taylor johnson out of that relationship it’d be ariana this makes perfect sense pic.twitter.com/go5N9IlvWh — justin (@coolnostaIgia) October 21, 2025 There are an endless amount of blind items about your favorite celebs — and one in particular suggests a "married three named actor" dined with an "A list singer/actress last week." More than one fan of the actor has expressed concern over Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's age gap (he was 18 and she was 42 when they met) and those fans were very vocal when the rumor about Ari and Aaron began. "Ariana allegedly going on a date w aaron taylor SAVE HIM ARIANA SAVE HIM," one X user tweeted, while another joked about the public's response to celebrity relationships in general, saying, "Women: ADULTERY IS BAD! *Ariana Grande is seen out at lunch with Aaron Taylor Johnson* Women: ADULTERY IS BAD some of the time. Go head Ariana."

#arianagrande #arrontaylorjohnsonn #fakenews ♬ original sound - ave<3 @dojacow69 fake news exploding all over my fyp #itsphotoshop One major catalyst of the Ariana Grande and Aaron Taylor-Johnson dating rumors is a photo that appears to show the two out on the town. But @dojacow69 on TikTok actually debunked that by revealing the image is photoshopped — the original photo is Aaron and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Even though neither Ariana nor Aaron Taylor-Johnson have talked about the rumors, social media users have flooded the comments of their Instagram posts, commenting GIFs of Ariana Grande under Aaron's partnership with Armani. Nevertheless, it's important to note that Aaron did recently post a birthday tribute to his wife, captioning the post, "Happy Birthday gorgeous! ❤️ Love spending every moment with you 💚💛." In short, Ariana Grande and Aaron Taylor-Johnson don't appear to be dating. But if we hear different, you'll be the first to know.

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for the latest celebrity, TV, and movie news you won't want to miss.