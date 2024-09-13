What's Going On With Aaron Taylor-Johnson And His Wife Sam? A Timeline
Age gap relationships aren't a new phenomenon, but nothing is more interesting than seeing how many years exist between Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Their 23-year gap has been over-analyzed by fans and the media since the beginning of their relationship, and speculations haven't slowed down a bit.
Both Sam and Aaron have been vocal about not letting the public narrative determine their devotion to their marriage, but now things may be a little rocky for this controversial couple. Want to know more about Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's relationship timeline? Scroll down for all the juicy details from 2008 until this year!
Sam And Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Full Relationship Timeline
Early 2008 — Sam Taylor-Woods And Aaron Johnson Connect Via Nowhere Boy
After audition for a role in Sam Taylor-Woods' debut film Nowhere Boy, Aaron Johnson piqued Hollywood's interest with his portrayal of a younger John Lennon (via The Guardian). According to reports, that's not the only thing that made people curious.
It became apparent their interactions on set had ventured into romantic territory when they were spotted "arm in arm" and acting like "teenagers in love," (via The Guardian).
2009 — The Couple Gets Engaged A Year After Filming Nowhere Boy
Aaron Johnson eventually proposed to Sam a year later, despite maintaining boundaries while filming Nowhere Boy. They claimed to Harper's Bazaarthey were "very professional" even though "everyone on set knew" there were something budding between the two.
Aaron didn't hesitate to say, "And a year to the minute after we met, exactly one year to the minute, I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me."
It didn't take long for Sam to become pregnant with their first child either. "I knew I wanted a family with her, I knew I wanted kids, and a month later she was pregnant with our first child," Aaron admitted to The Telegraph UK.
April 2010 — Aaron Johnson Shares His Thoughts About Being A First-Time Dad
Aaron sat down with Jonathan Ross of Friday Night with Jonathan Ross and talked about the new role he was prepping for outside of acting. He said he was "not really" nervous about becoming a father because he'd been interacting with Sam's daughters from her previous marriage to Jay Jopling.
July 2010 — Sam And Aaron's First Daughter Is Born
Per reports fromDaily Mail, the couple's first daughter was born a few months after Aaron's appearance on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross. They didn't go into depth about baby Wylda Rae's birth nor were updates shared during the months following her arrival.
January 2012 — The Couple's Second Daughter Is Born
This time a rep announced the birth of Sam and Aaron's second daughter, Romy Hero to People. They experienced a home birth and a rep reported "mother and daughter are well" at the time.
June 2012 — Wedding Bells Ring As Sam And Aaron Get Married
The couple got married in Somerset during the summer of 2012 and it was immediately noticed that Aaron partially changed his last name. "I just don't see why women need to take the man's name. I wanted to be a part of her just as much as she wanted to be part of me," he said (via The Standard).
Sam Taylor-Johnson later praised the "stability" of their marriage by saying to The Guardian, "Being in an amazing relationship, having come out of a difficult one, it felt so good."
January 2017 — Aaron Taylor-Johnson Mentions Sam During His Golden Globe Speech
When Aaron won an award for appearing in Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals, he made sure to express his love and gratitude for Sam Taylor-Johnson during his speech. "I want to thank my wife for being there with me and supporting me through this." He openly admitted his role wasn't "pleasant," but continued to thank her for "putting up" with him.
He also gave a shout out to their daughters "Anjelica, Phoenix, Wylda, and Romy."
February 2017 — Aaron Admits He's Not A Fan Of Everyone's Prying Eyes
The actor didn't shy away from talking about his great dislike for everyone's opinions about he and Sam's relationship when they first started dating. He told New York Magazine, "The attention was intrusive." At the same time, he said it helped him develop thicker skin so he can let things roll off his shoulders instead of feeling riled up.
March 2017 — Aaron Reveals He Has A Tattoo Of Sam's Name
Aaron took his love for Sam Taylor-Johnson a step further when he let the world see his tattoo of her name in celebration of her 50th birthday (via Daily Mail). Though the focus was meant to be on his new ink, his chiseled abs were also on display.
The actor appeared in Mr. Porterand revealed he'd rather stick to family life than acting. "I get more fulfillment from being a father than I do from being an actor" and even said he thought about "wanting to give it up."
June 2017 — Sam Taylor-Johnson Gushes About Aaron
It seems this couple was in-sync with each other because Sam later gushed about him during an interview with The Times UK. She said, "I literally found my soulmate" in Aaron and talked about not being ashamed of their large age difference. "When you're solid with someone in your own love, you don't think about it."
She later posted a moving Instagram post dedicated to her husband's birthday and wrote, "HBD to the most incredible husband, father, man @aarontaylorjohnson I ❤️U."
June 2019 — Sam And Aaron Taylor-Johnson Look Spiffy At Zoë Kravitz's First Wedding
Sam posted a stylish photo of herself and Aaron getting ready to attend Zoë Kravitz wedding to her first husband Karl Glusman. Aaron wore a tailored marl gray suit while Sam looked amazing in a leopard print dress.
"To the wedding we go... 🎩 @karlglusman @zoeisabellakravitz," she wrote in the caption.
November 2019 — The Couple Reveals What It Was Like Working On A Million Little Pieces Together
Joint projects can cause disagreements to occur between couples, but Sam and Aaron admitted they enjoyed the process of making A Million Little Pieces a reality. "It was the best thing we've ever done," Sam told Harper's Bazaar.
Unfortunately the author, James Frey, admitted to sharing false information in the memoir the film was based on and was even removed from Oprah Winfrey's book club (via New York Times).
June 2020 — Sam Taylor-Johnson Celebrates The Couple's Wedding Anniversary
Sam took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of the couple together in honor of their wedding anniversary. They looked like they'd stopped to take a quick photo while on a hike as they were both wearing hiking boots. "8 years later. Happy anniversary ❤️ #aarontaylorjohnson ❤️," she wrote in the caption.
She shared another photo of Aaron because Father's day coincides with their wedding anniversary. Her caption simply read, "Happy Father’s Day ❤️ #aarontaylorjohnson 🔥."
March 2021 — Sam And Aaron Taylor-Johnson Set To Work On "Rothko" Together
It was revealed the married couple were set to being bringing the film Rothko to the silver screen in 2021 with Russell Crowe and Aisling Franciosi set to star in it alongside Aaron (via Deadline). It's a film adaptation of The Legacy Of Mark Rothko by Lee Seldes, but nothing else has been reported about a possible release date.
May 2021 — Sam Taylor-Johnson's Excited About Aaron's Latest Project
After it was announced Aaron would star in Kraven the Hunter, Sam Taylor-Johnson couldn't contain her excitement. She posted a comic book version of the titular character on Instagram and wrote, "My husband ❤️ #kraventhehunter #aarontaylorjohnson."
The film will release in Theaters December 13, 2024, but you can watch the official trailer now! Based on what we've seen, it looks full of action and shirtless moments that will keep us warm during winter.
June 2021 — Sam Also Gets A Tattoo Dedicated To Aaron
Tattoo artist Docta Woo gave Aaron some new ink of the form of a humming bird and also revealed Sam's dedicated tattoo for her husband. "Captured a healed hummingbird on Aaron and added some love ✍🏼 for Sam ✨❤️," his caption on Instagram reads.
June 2022 — The Couple Renews Their Vows
In honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, Aaron posted a lengthy tribute to he and Sam's marriage on Instagram. He partially wrote, "we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy," in his caption.
Sam also posted her own feelings about their vow renewal in a separate post. "10 glorious years 💕 My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you 💕 love conquers all."
September 2024 — Fans Speculate There's Trouble In Paradise
Despite their public love and support for each other, fans are convinced Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are having marital problems. The actor was recently seen without his wedding band while he was out and about (via The Mirror). Neither have commented on the pics, so it could be that he forgot it at home or removed it for a cleaning.
It all seems very TBD...
