Hilary Duff Is FINALLY Going On Tour After 10 Years. Here's How To Get Tickets.

Hilary Duff is going back on tour! The actress and singer released a brand new single called "Mature" on November 6, 2025 (which was co-written and produced by her hubby Matthew Koma!). Her fans were thrilled, but she had even more surprises to reveal because Hilary announced on November 10 that not only are we getting new music — we'll be able to see her in concert again. The Lizzie McGuire actress hasn't performed onstage in over 10 years, and if you ask me, there's no time like the present.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Hilary Duff's new Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour!

Is Hilary Duff done with music? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) We're getting brand new music from this star! Hilary Duff announced her upcoming mini concert tour, Small Rooms, Big Nerves, with an Instagram post on November 10. "One single? Please. This girl is hitting the road for some very special shows," the singer wrote in the caption. "London, Toronto, Brooklyn, LA - dust off your dancing shoes. I’m coming for you. I’m so ready (and okay, a tiny bit nervous). Head to @hilaryduff.hq for all of the details on how to sign up for the pre-sale which starts on Friday, Nov 14th at 10AM local.✨" You can sign up for presale here.

Where is Hilary Duff going on tour? Lauren Dunn/Hilary Duff Hilary Duff is taking her new music on the road with four concert stops. And she can't wait to be onstage! “It’s happening. I’m over the moon to be stepping on stage again," she told People in a statement. "I’ve got some new songs that I can’t wait to share with you and of course some old favorites we can scream together. It’s been a minute and I’ve missed you. Let’s make some mems.” Here's where you can see her: 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London on January 19, 2026

in London on January 19, 2026 History in Toronto on January 24, 2026

in Toronto on January 24, 2026 Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn on January 27, 2026

in Brooklyn on January 27, 2026 The Wiltern in Los Angeles on January 29, 2026

How many albums did Hilary Duff make? Hilary Duff has five albums so far: Santa Claus Lane

Metamorphosis

Hilary Duff

Dignity

Breathe In. Breathe Out.

Stay tuned for more news on Hilary Duff's new tour and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for the latest celebrity updates.