8 New Costco Items To Watch For In April: Savory High-Protein Breakfasts, Dreamy Desserts & More

Costco is leaning heavily into two of our favorite food trends: high-protein breakfast and ube dessert. Since April is officially here, the warehouse has tons of brand-new finds hitting shelves for the month. The new arrivals we’re most excited for not only include the aforementioned food trends, but also complement the warmer weather perfectly. No matter what you’re shopping for, Costco’s lineup of new arrivals for April is brimming with deliciousness.

Check out the 8 best new Costco finds to add to your cart this month!

@aftersicecream Afters Ube Brownie Sandos These sweet bites boast a generous ube ice cream filling sandwiched between two brownie-inspired cookies for the ultimate frozen dessert. Also available in an impressive Cookie Monster flavor, you can find the 12-count box in stores for $17.99 this month.

Costco Stellar Maui Monk Pretzels These wholesome pretzel sticks are dusted with an addictive Maui onion-style seasoning that truly makes each bite show-stopping. They're equally sweet, savory, and zesty, so everyone can enjoy snacking on them. A big 32-ounce bag is now available at Costco for just $8.99.

DeeBee's DeeBee's SuperFruit Freezies These organic freeze pops will hit Costco nationwide on April 6, bringing a small dose of summer to the store before the season even begins. Made with 100% fruit juice and purée, the Costco-exclusive 40-count pack includes Strawberry Lemon, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Mango Orange flavors. The pops are shelf-stable, so you can keep 'em and freeze 'em for whenever you're ready. Find the pack for $9.99 while it's still on shelves through August 15.

@costco.so.obsessed Crepini Protein Pancakes These grab-and-go protein pancakes deliver 20 grams of protein per serving using a simple recipe of Greek yogurt, eggs, and oats. The pack includes five packs of four pancakes for just $12.99. Filling breakfast (that you didn't have to cook), coming right up!

@costco.so.obsessed Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel Granola Clusters Turns out Girl Scout cookie season doesn't have to end in April! These Samoa-inspired granola clusters carry the best parts of the cookie, from the chocolate to the coconut. Find the bag for just $9.99 in Costcos now to top off your morning yogurt bowls and midnight ice cream scoops.

@costcodealsonline JiMMYBAR! Creatine Protein Bars Dubbed as America's first creatine protein bar, these bars come with 20 grams of protein and 5 grams of creatine. The Costco-exclusive pack includes seven bars each of Chocolate Peanut Butter and Double Fudge Brownie flavors, both of which feel extra indulgent for a health-focused food. Find the 14-count box at Costco now for a limited time.

Costco Humm Mango Passionfruit Organic Probiotic Kombucha This fruity flavor was made for spring. Plus, the canned format makes it so easy to take your probiotics on the go. Find the 8-pack in Costcos while supplies last this April!

@costco.love Three Bridges Sausage & Cheddar Biscuits These pre-packaged portions of sausage and cheddar biscuits is a must-buy if you're all about having an easy breakfast option on-hand. Each serving delivers 13 grams of protein alongside plenty of savory notes to satisfy your morning cravings. Find the 4-pack for $9.49 while it's still around.

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