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Prime Video's New Family Drama 'The House of the Spirits' Will Fill the 'Yellowstone' Void in Your Life

the house of the spirits prime video
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 30, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Prime Video finally released the trailer for their upcoming family drama, The House of the Spirits, which will be the first television adaptation of the novel by Isabel Allende. And as soon as the trailer finished, I said "Oh yeah, that looks amazing." (Was I sitting by myself at my desk? Yes. But that's beside the point).

If you're missing the ups and downs and the Dutton family ties of Yellowstone, then you should totally tune into this series; the fabric of this new show is held together by generations of women and a little bit of magic — and I can't wait to watch every episode.

Here's everything you need to know about The House of the Spirits before it premieres on Prime Video April 29, 2026.

Where can I watch The House of the Spirits TV show?

The House of the Spirits premieres its first three episodes on April 29, 2026. There are eight episodes total, meaning we'll get new content every week until June 3.

  • Season 1, Episode 1 premieres on Prime Video April 29, 2026
  • Season 1, Episode 2 premieres on Prime Video April 29, 2026
  • Season 1, Episode 3 premieres on Prime Video April 29, 2026
  • Season 1, Episode 4 premieres on Prime Video May 6, 2026
  • Season 1, Episode 5 premieres on Prime Video May 13, 2026
  • Season 1, Episode 6 premieres on Prime Video May 20, 2026
  • Season 1, Episode 7 premieres on Prime Video May 27, 2026
  • Season 1, Episode 8 premieres on Prime Video June 3, 2026

What is The House of the Spirits about?

The House of the Spirits

Prime Video

The show follows three generations of the Trueba family (specifically Clara, Blanca, and Alba) as they come of age in a conservative South American country and live through turbulent social upheaval. From class challenges to unexpected magic, everything culminates "in a crisis that hurls the proud, tyrannical patriarch and his beloved granddaughter towards opposite sides of the fence."

Who's in The House of the Spirits cast?

The House of the Spirits cast

Prime Video

The House of the Spirits cast includes some incredible names, and the show is also backed by executive producers like Isabel Allende, Eva Longoria and Courtney Saladino.

You'll see Nicole Wallace and Dolores Fonzi as Clara, Sara Becker and Fernanda Urrejola as Blanca, Rochi Hernández as Alba, Alfonso Herrera as Esteban, Fernanda Castillo as Férula, Aline Kuppenheim as Nivea, Eduard Fernández as Severo , Juan Pablo Raba as Tío Marcos, and Pablo Macaya and Nicolás Contreras as Pedro.

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