The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 Breakup Tracker: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

It's hard to look away from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, isn't it? Especially after season 4 took things in a direction that nobody saw coming. The drama has been relentless, and the real-world headlines chasing after Taylor Frankie Paul have only added more fuel to the fire.

The show has always had its fair share of drama, but this season feels like it's operating on a whole new level. Here's your complete guide to which couples are still going strong, and which ones have officially called it quits.

Find out who's still together and who's not...

Breakups (Disney/Fred Hayes) Taylor Frankie Paul & Dakota Mortensen Taylor and Dakota have had one of the most turbulent relationships on the show, and things have gotten significantly more complicated off-screen. The two are no longer together, and recent legal developments have made headlines: Dakota was granted a temporary restraining order and custody of their son following a domestic violence investigation. In an unprecedented move, ABC cancelled Taylor's filmed season of The Bachelorette in March 2026 following the surfacing of a 2023 altercation video. A custody hearing remains scheduled for April 7.

(Disney/Stephanie Augello) Jessi Draper & Jordan Ngatikaura While the pair initially tried to work through their issues following Jessi’s admission of an emotional affair with Marciano Brunette, the reconciliation did not last. Jordan officially filed for divorce on March 19, 2026, after five years of marriage. Jessi has since spoken out about the split, alleging that the marriage had become untenable due to mutual trust issues and "blackmail" regarding her past affair.

(Disney/Fred Hayes) Mikayla Matthews & Jace Terry Mikayla and Jace have officially separated. During the ninth episode of season 4, Mikayla revealed that her ongoing health struggles and past traumas had put an immense strain on their intimacy. While Jace has appeared in recent social media posts, the couple confirmed they are taking time apart to focus on healing.

(Disney/Fred Hayes) The "Still Together" Club Jen & Zac Affleck: Despite fan skepticism, the Afflecks remain committed to their marriage and navigated the highs and lows of the fourth season together.

Despite fan skepticism, the Afflecks remain committed to their marriage and navigated the highs and lows of the fourth season together. Demi & Bret Engemann: These two appear to be endgame, remaining solid despite the drama surrounding their castmates.

These two appear to be endgame, remaining solid despite the drama surrounding their castmates. Mayci & Jacob Neeley: Growing closer with every season, the Neeleys remain the show's most consistent couple.

Growing closer with every season, the Neeleys remain the show's most consistent couple. Whitney & Conner Leavitt: Often called the "golden pair," Whitney and Conner are still together and continue to navigate life as one of the show’s most stable units.

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