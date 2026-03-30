Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Which couples survived Season 4?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 Breakup Tracker: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

Dakota Mortensen & Taylor Frankie Paul
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 Breakup Tracker: Who’s In and Who’s Out?
(Disney/Fred Hayes)
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryMar 30, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

It's hard to look away from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, isn't it? Especially after season 4 took things in a direction that nobody saw coming. The drama has been relentless, and the real-world headlines chasing after Taylor Frankie Paul have only added more fuel to the fire.

The show has always had its fair share of drama, but this season feels like it's operating on a whole new level. Here's your complete guide to which couples are still going strong, and which ones have officially called it quits.

Find out who's still together and who's not...

Breakups

Taylor Frankie Paul & Dakota Mortensen

(Disney/Fred Hayes)

Taylor Frankie Paul & Dakota Mortensen

Taylor and Dakota have had one of the most turbulent relationships on the show, and things have gotten significantly more complicated off-screen. The two are no longer together, and recent legal developments have made headlines: Dakota was granted a temporary restraining order and custody of their son following a domestic violence investigation. In an unprecedented move, ABC cancelled Taylor's filmed season of The Bachelorette in March 2026 following the surfacing of a 2023 altercation video. A custody hearing remains scheduled for April 7.

Smiling couple in scarves at a festive outdoor event with flags in the background.

(Disney/Stephanie Augello)

Jessi Draper & Jordan Ngatikaura

While the pair initially tried to work through their issues following Jessi’s admission of an emotional affair with Marciano Brunette, the reconciliation did not last. Jordan officially filed for divorce on March 19, 2026, after five years of marriage. Jessi has since spoken out about the split, alleging that the marriage had become untenable due to mutual trust issues and "blackmail" regarding her past affair.

Mikayla Matthews & Jace Terry

(Disney/Fred Hayes)

Mikayla Matthews & Jace Terry

Mikayla and Jace have officially separated. During the ninth episode of season 4, Mikayla revealed that her ongoing health struggles and past traumas had put an immense strain on their intimacy. While Jace has appeared in recent social media posts, the couple confirmed they are taking time apart to focus on healing.

Jen & Zac Affleck

(Disney/Fred Hayes)

The "Still Together" Club

  • Jen & Zac Affleck: Despite fan skepticism, the Afflecks remain committed to their marriage and navigated the highs and lows of the fourth season together.
  • Demi & Bret Engemann: These two appear to be endgame, remaining solid despite the drama surrounding their castmates.
  • Mayci & Jacob Neeley: Growing closer with every season, the Neeleys remain the show's most consistent couple.
  • Whitney & Conner Leavitt: Often called the "golden pair," Whitney and Conner are still together and continue to navigate life as one of the show’s most stable units.

Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

entertainmententertainment newshulureality tv

The Latest

love story ending explained
TV

The 'Love Story' Ending, Explained — & What Actually Happened IRL

new the white lotus season 4 cast
TV

'The White Lotus' S4 Just Added 6 New Characters — Including Your Favorite 'The Madison' Star

8 New Costco Items To Watch For In April 2026
Food News & Menu Updates

What’s New At Costco This April? 8 Items That Deserve A Spot In Your Cart

'Euphoria' Season 3 Trailer hbo cassie rue sydney sweeney zendaya
TV

'Euphoria' Season 3 Trailer: Rue’s Running For Her Life

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit