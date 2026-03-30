The 7 Best Trader Joe’s Buys For April: New Dewy Skin Serum, Return Of The Tomato Candle, And More Fun Foods

Trader Joe's snack aisle is buzzing with new arrivals, but the beauty and home sections are equally worth checking out this April. Between a budget-friendly Dewy Skin Serum that’s already drawing ‘dupe’ comparisons and the return of the fan-favorite Tomato Leaf Candle, some of the most exciting food finds include mushroom-shaped gummy candies and a new mochi treat you can track down in the freezer. We’re truly so stoked on this lineup and can’t wait to see the items on our next grocery run!

Your Trader Joe’s cart is about to get a major upgrade. Here are 7 new products you need to grab before they disappear in April.

Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Nut Mix This snackable nut mix includes almonds, pecans, cashews, and small pieces of crispy bread chips all coated with a savory garlic butter seasoning that makes each bite utterly addictive. This brand-new TJ's find will be perfect for game days, charcuterie boards, and casual park hangouts. Find it in stores for $6.99.

Trader Joe's Whipped Carrot Cake Cream Cheese Spread Oh, wow. This sweet cream cheese spread tastes just like a carrot cake-inspired cheesecake. It's made with a blend of dried carrots, carrot powder, brown sugar, and warm spices to lend it that classic cake flavor. Ideal for smothering on toasts, muffins, bagels, and so much more, you can only find the tub in stores for a limited time this month.

Trader Joe's Salted Caramel Mochi Don't underestimate Trader Joe's mochi ice cream game. Joining classic flavors like strawberry, blood orange, and even seasonal selections like black sesame is this salted caramel iteration. A semi-sweet mochi layer surrounds a scoop-sized serving of even-sweeter salted caramel ice cream for the ultimate delight. The $4.99 box of bites will be great for an anytime dessert as temps really start to warm up.

Trader Joe's Single Origin Kilimanjaro Instant Coffee Packed with "toasty, earthy, invigorating flavor," these instant coffee packets provide an easy way to caffeinate. Just mix one stick with water or milk to craft your go-to morning sip. The box of 10 goes for just $4.99, making it a truly unbeatable deal. Keep some in your bag for an office pick-me-up or pack them for your next camping trip for added ease.

Trader Joe's Mushroom Shaped Gummy Candies These gummies are already taking Trader Joe's shoppers by storm. One post from fan account @traderjoesobsessed revealed more about their super sour flavor: "These new sour mushroom Gummies are so cute and actually really sour. They are much more sour than the strawberry stripes," the caption reads. "The flavor seems like it’s cherry or strawberry. They’re so cute and would be a perfect cake topper for a mushroom theme or for cupcakes." You can find the bag in stores for a limited time for just $2.29. They're perfect for all the sour candy lovers out there.

Trader Joe's Dewy Skin Serum Trader Joe's shoppers have compared this $9.99 serum to pricier formulas like Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, e.l.f.'s Thirst Burst Drops, and Glossier's Futuredew serum. Some have reported it has a "pearlescent" feel without added fragrances, though there's hesitance among the Trader Joe's skincare community that the product is actually dewy like the label claims—the ingredient list shows it's made with mica, which adds more of a shiny glow rather than a natural 'dewy' look. "Just purchased this today before seeing this post and it is absolutely not the slightest bit dewy," one shopper commented on Reddit. "I will however use it as a layering product as with all serums. I'm absolutely loving the hyaluronic acid one and the retinol as well as the marula oil so hopefully this will do something in there!" If you're searching for a cost-effective serum that deposits more radiance, this product will definitely deliver. Find it on shelves this April before it's gone!

Reddit Tomato Leaf Candle The famed tomato-scented candle is indeed back at Trader Joe's for the season. Packed with notes of fresh tomatoes inside a soy wax, coconut oil, and beeswax blend, the $3.99 find is great for infusing your space with more springtime vibes. "I bought 5," one Redditor said. "My favorite scent ever!" "Move over tote bags, this is the real reason I will rush to TJs," another shopper commented.

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