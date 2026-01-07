Hilary Duff's Husband Roasts Ashley Tisdale After Viral "Toxic" Mom Group Drama: "Self Obsessed"

It appears that 2026 started off rough for our favorite celebrity moms like Ashley Tisdale and Hilary Duff. On New Year's Day, Ashley Tisdale published an essay in The Cut called "Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group" where the High School Musical actress claimed her once tight-knit group "stopped being healthy and positive — for me anyway."

"But from the feedback I've received since I started talking about this, I now know I'm far from the only mother who's been brought to tears by members of a group that's supposed to lift everyone up," she continues in the essay. Well, Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma just reacted to the viral essay, and it seems to only add fuel to the fire.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of the rumored drama between Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and other celebrity moms.

So, yes, Ashley Tisdale published her essay talking about how the friend group was a wonderful place to walk through motherhood together. "Most of us had been pregnant through the early pandemic, so we missed out on the activities where you meet other expectant mothers," she says in the essay. "But finally, we were able to be together, and our kids were able to be together, and it all felt right." But then she shares that she started to feel a distance. "At one of the mom's dinner parties, I realized where I sat with her — which was at the end of the table, far from the rest of the women. I was starting to feel frozen out of the group, noticing every way that they seemed to exclude me," she says. "At first, I tried not to take things personally. It's not like people aren't allowed to get together without me — and maybe there were perfectly good reasons that I hadn't been invited."

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma pokes fun at Ashley Tisdale’s article about toxic mom groups:



“When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.” pic.twitter.com/zFlNdoYMRV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2026 Matthew Koma, who married Hilary Duff in 2019, shared an image of Ashley Tisdale (with his face edited on top of hers) on his Instagram story after the essay was published. "Read my new interview with [The Cut]," the caption said. "A mom group tell all through a father's eyes. When you're the most self obsessed tone deaf person on earth, other moms tend to shift focus to their actual toddlers."

The internet has been very chatty about the falling out, considering many of their Instagram followers noticed a shift in how much Ashley and the other moms posted about each other. "The piece reads to me like the group was trying to gracefully fade away because they had nothing in common with her," one Reddit user says. "And instead of taking the hint she (ironically) started some high school drama by attacking them in the group chat and writing this article." We don't know exactly what happened between this old group of friends — and Ashley herself writes "please, don’t even try" to figure out the truth because "whatever you think is true isn’t even close."

