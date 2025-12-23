Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Don't let the craziness & chaos take away your joy 😌

The Only Holiday De-Stress Checklist You’ll Need to Keep Your Sanity This Year

holiday destress checklist 2025
Ericka Sánchez
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleDec 23, 2025
The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year...until you're worrying about counting calories and counting the amount of times your family asks you about your love life. Yeah, the holidays can be pretty stressful if you let all the craziness run unchecked. Luckily, we put together a fool-proof checklist for you to de-stress during the holidays. So bookmark this tab for later — you won't regret it!

Scroll to see our de-stress checklist for this holiday season!

Woman posing cheerfully at a festive outdoor market with decorated stalls.

Samantha Mandato

1. Grab your favorite family member and take a walk around the block.

Even if nobody's saying anything particularly off-center, sometimes you just need to take a breather from the holiday chaos. Go find your bestie or your brother or your cousin you only see two times a year and take a stroll. It may be chilly outside, but TBH the fresh air can be good for you!

Gingerbread cookies decorated with white icing on a marble surface.

Samantha Mandato

2. Find your favorite holiday treat.

I honestly think there are few things that a little treat can't fix — especially around the holidays. Whether it's your grandmother's renowned sugar cookies, the sloppily decorated gingerbread men you made with your mom, or a Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake, sometimes you just need some sweets to settle down.

Girl in a white sweater twirls near a decorated Christmas tree and wreaths.

Liene Pogule

3. Know that it's okay to leave the sticky conversation.

Just because someone asks you a question doesn't mean you have to answer it. Just because someone wants to get into a contemptuous conversation doesn't mean you have to engage. Just because someone wants to talk doesn't mean you even have to talk. If you find yourself in these awkward situations, it's totally okay to excuse yourself and walk away.

Person hugging dog by a fireplace, with stockings hanging above.

Brooke Jackson

4. Remember that milestones are subjective — you're exactly where you're supposed to be.

When your mom's second cousin just won't stop asking you about when you're gonna "finally settle down and have a baby," don't take it personally. You're doing exactly what you're supposed to be doing in exactly the time it's meant to happen. You're amazing.

Gift boxes with festive wrapping: "falala" script, polka dots, and berries with a pink ribbon.

Victoria Harder

5. Spending more doesn't mean caring more.

Spending money isn't a prerequisite to sharing the holiday spirit with everyone. Whether you bought something small or came through with handmade gifts, it truly is the thought and the effort that counts. People will be grateful!

Woman in an elegant restaurant enjoying a cocktail, festive decor in background.

Kassin Marie

6. You don't have to "make up" for eating a big meal.

Food is fuel — cookies, cake, holiday cocktails, and everything in-between are all a part of keeping your body, mind, and spirit nourished. Enjoy yourself!

christmasmental healthstressholidays

