Holiday Travel Sucks — 8 Fool-Proof Tips To Make It Suck Less

Ah, the holidays. A magical time filled with wonder and cheer, right? If this is the case, then why do I always want to pull my hair out from stress when I have to travel during the supposedly most wonderful time of the year?

I have to say, I don’t feel particularly festive or merry when waiting in a two-hour-long line at the airport while freaking out over whether I’ll miss my flight. But fortunately, there are several hacks you can follow to make your holiday travels suck just a teensy bit less.

Scroll to see our best tips for making holiday travel more bearable!

marissa gradei 1. Treat Yourself With Lounge Access It may be a bit on the expensive side, but I’m telling you, the feeling of luxury you get to experience with lounge access amid your travels is absolutely priceless. American Express and Capital One are among the top credit card companies that offer lounge access at the airport. 2. Book Ahead Of Time This one’s pretty obvious, but it’s so easy for us to lose track of time and forget to book our flights before they sell out or become ridiculous in price. Make sure you give yourself enough time between booking your flight and boarding it to get a seat and not break the bank paying for it.

Sarah Torres 3. Prioritize Direct Flights Boy, did I have to learn this lesson the hard way when I was stranded in the middle of nowhere in a Detroit airport amid a connecting flight that got cancelled due to a snowstorm. Did I have to camp out by sleeping on the airport floor? Yes. While direct flights tend to be more expensive, they’re well worth it, especially during the chaotic holiday season when external factors are most likely to get in the way. 4. Bring That Novel You’ve Been Meaning To Read I consider myself an avid reader. My absolute favorite reading experiences were not at the library or in my cozy nook at home but instead while on flights, surrounded by strangers as we fly through the sky. Something about being away from good Wi-Fi access offers the perfect excuse to get back to the fundamentals of education, culture, and entertainment, aka literature.

Morgana Parravicini 5. Organize Your Work Schedule Ahead Of Time A handful of us still have to prioritize work during the holiday season, so be sure to manage your travel plans and workload ahead of time in order to avoid things piling up. Speaking from personal experience, you’re not gonna want to miss this step. 6. Book A Rental Car Ahead of Time It’s best to get this step out of the way if you need to book a rental car during your travels. The sooner you reserve your vehicle, the better to avoid skyrocketing prices.

Cora Pursley 7. Pack Smartly Assuming you’re traveling somewhere ice cold for the holiday season, be sure to prioritize warmth over anything else. I’m someone who hates wearing chunky sweaters and heavy knits (I just don’t like how it looks on me, aesthetically speaking), but when I visited my extended family in Park Slope, Utah, I was instantly regretting how poorly I’d packed, prioritizing style over bundling up from the freezing cold weather. My bad! 8. Take A Deep Breath Last but not least, be sure to take a nice, long breath. You're not the only one who feels overwhelmed during this time of year, but reminding yourself that everything will fall into place is the ultimate step to ground yourself.

Looking for more holiday & travel tips? Sign up for our newsletter!