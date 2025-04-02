Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

You'll never travel the same way again!

7 Simple Travel Hacks That'll Change The Way You Fly

Simple Travel Hacks That'll Change The Way You Fly
Joiciane Terres / Dupe
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 02, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Flying doesn’t always have to be a stressful, chaotic experience. In fact, there are plenty of genius tricks to keep in your back pocket to make traveling as seamless and smooth as possible! From sneaky packing strategies to in-flight essentials you didn’t know you needed, these 7 simple travelhacks might just change the way you fly forever.

Scroll on for our 7 go-to travel hacks for making the trip easier every time.

1. Roll your clothes.

Timur Weber / PEXELS

1. Roll your clothes.

Rolling your clothes is a huge help in saving space inside your backpack, duffle bag, or suitcase. Rolling garments tightly and packing them in is surprisingly much more efficient than traditional folding methods – plus it reduces wrinkles. Rolling comes in especially handy for bulkier items like maxi dresses, jeans, and jackets.
2. Use packing cubes.

Timur Weber / PEXELS

2. Use packing cubes.

If you want to maximize even more space within your bag, packing cubes are definitely worth investing in. You can still roll your garments to pack ‘em, but placing them in packing cubes compresses their size down further. Plus, with multiple packing cubes, you can label each one and keep your things organized and easily accessible.

3. Bring an empty water bottle.

Tima Miroshnichenko / PEXELS

3. Bring an empty water bottle.

If you’re not doing this at the airport, what are you doing?! Probably spending $8 on a single bottled water. C’mon – bringing an empty water bottle is the simplest of all travel hacks. Just arrive with it completely empty to later fill it after passing through the TSA line. You’ll avoid paying for overpriced airport water and have limitless refill opportunities, even after you've arrived at your destination.

4. Stuff small items inside shoes.

Valeriia Miller / PEXELS

4. Stuff small items inside shoes.

In the vein of more space-saving packing tricks, don’t underestimate the power of your shoes! From sneakers to boots, it’s so easy to use the insides of them to pack socks, lip balms, phone chargers, jewelry, or other small items.

5. Use a pill organizer for small items.

Anna Shvets / PEXELS

5. Use a pill organizer for small items.

You can also easily leverage a pill organizer for the smallest of your small items like rings, earrings, earplugs, and more. Of course, you can still use a pill organizer for necessary medications or those ‘just in case’ painkillers.

6. Bring a travel pillow and eye mask.

Samantha Mandato / PEXELS

6. Bring a travel pillow and eye mask.

Travel pillows and eye masks are absolutely essential for long flights, or even shorter trips that you foresee yourself sleeping on. Bring them on your next flight, and you’ll immediately notice the difference from not flying with these must-have accessories.

7. Download entertainment before you board.

Anna Gordon / Dupe

7. Download entertainment before you board.

Finally, to avoid risking total in-flight boredom, make sure you plan ahead and download your desired form of entertainment beforehand! Since you can’t always rely on in-flight wifi, pick out and download the movies, music, or audiobooks you want to tune into in advance. For a screen-free moment, you can never go wrong with a book or crossword puzzle booklet!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more travel tips!

hackslife advicetravel tipspacking tipsairporttravel

The Latest

Old School Makeup Products
Makeup

7 “Old School” Makeup Products That Still Work Wonders

Quince New Arrivals
Style Trends & Inspo

10 Hidden Gems From ​​Quince’s New Arrivals Section To Shop Now

the white lotus piper ratliff dresses
Entertainment

8 Sundresses That Channel Piper’s Style From ‘The White Lotus’

polka dots are spring's hottest trend
Fashion

Polka Dots Are Spring’s Hottest Trend — 18 Styles We Can’t Wait To Wear

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit