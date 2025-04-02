7 Simple Travel Hacks That'll Change The Way You Fly

Flying doesn’t always have to be a stressful, chaotic experience. In fact, there are plenty of genius tricks to keep in your back pocket to make traveling as seamless and smooth as possible! From sneaky packing strategies to in-flight essentials you didn’t know you needed, these 7 simple travelhacks might just change the way you fly forever.

Scroll on for our 7 go-to travel hacks for making the trip easier every time.

Timur Weber / PEXELS 1. Roll your clothes. Rolling your clothes is a huge help in saving space inside your backpack, duffle bag, or suitcase. Rolling garments tightly and packing them in is surprisingly much more efficient than traditional folding methods – plus it reduces wrinkles. Rolling comes in especially handy for bulkier items like maxi dresses, jeans, and jackets.

Timur Weber / PEXELS 2. Use packing cubes. If you want to maximize even more space within your bag, packing cubes are definitely worth investing in. You can still roll your garments to pack ‘em, but placing them in packing cubes compresses their size down further. Plus, with multiple packing cubes, you can label each one and keep your things organized and easily accessible.

Tima Miroshnichenko / PEXELS 3. Bring an empty water bottle. If you’re not doing this at the airport, what are you doing?! Probably spending $8 on a single bottled water. C’mon – bringing an empty water bottle is the simplest of all travel hacks. Just arrive with it completely empty to later fill it after passing through the TSA line. You’ll avoid paying for overpriced airport water and have limitless refill opportunities, even after you've arrived at your destination.

Valeriia Miller / PEXELS 4. Stuff small items inside shoes. In the vein of more space-saving packing tricks, don’t underestimate the power of your shoes! From sneakers to boots, it’s so easy to use the insides of them to pack socks, lip balms, phone chargers, jewelry, or other small items.

Anna Shvets / PEXELS 5. Use a pill organizer for small items. You can also easily leverage a pill organizer for the smallest of your small items like rings, earrings, earplugs, and more. Of course, you can still use a pill organizer for necessary medications or those ‘just in case’ painkillers.

Samantha Mandato / PEXELS 6. Bring a travel pillow and eye mask. Travel pillows and eye masks are absolutely essential for long flights, or even shorter trips that you foresee yourself sleeping on. Bring them on your next flight, and you’ll immediately notice the difference from not flying with these must-have accessories.

Anna Gordon / Dupe 7. Download entertainment before you board. Finally, to avoid risking total in-flight boredom, make sure you plan ahead and download your desired form of entertainment beforehand! Since you can’t always rely on in-flight wifi, pick out and download the movies, music, or audiobooks you want to tune into in advance. For a screen-free moment, you can never go wrong with a book or crossword puzzle booklet!

