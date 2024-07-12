5 Easy Ways To Get Airport Lounge Access To Recharge On Long Travel Days
Olivia is a writer and content creator interested in food, beauty, entertainment, and fashion. When Olivia isn’t typing away or reading Barnes & Noble’s latest psychological thriller, she can be found lying on the beach, binge-watching One Tree Hill, or sitting on a flight headed to her next travel destination (probably Italy). You can follow Olivia’s foodie journey on Instagram at @livvin_for_food or her personal endeavors at @oliviaa.bria.
There is nothing that makes you feel more established than an airport lounge. Whether you're a frequent traveler, solo traveling, or honeymooning like Chandler Bing and Monica Geller in Friends, it’s likely you’ve seen business or first class flyers and elite members heading for the lounge doors. The lounges often have amenities like showers, high speed Wi-Fi, drinks, snacks, comfy chairs, and more.
So how do you get into the golden gates? Well, there are several ways to make it into the airport lounges, but most of them will cost you. Scroll on to learn how to upgrade your life with luxury travel.
Buy A Pass
The easiest way to find your way into an airport lounge is to buy it, with websites like Priority Pass or LoungeBuddy. If you’re not a frequent traveler, then just a one time standard day pass for $99 annually will likely be for you. For consistent travelers, there’s standard plus (10 free visits with additional fees) and prestige (unlimited free visits with a guest fee).
If you already have a friend with airport lounge access, then you can utilize their pass or membership. Just note that you will likely have to pay an additional approximate $35 fee for the day, depending on which type of access they have.
Elite Status
If you’ve reached elite states with your favorite airline, then you may be eligible for free lounge access. This status is reached if you travel enough to earn the airline’s selected amount of points, dollars, etc. The perks include preferred seating, free upgrades, early boarding, and, of course, free airline lounge access! Check your airline membership account first to see if you are eligible.
Credit Cards With Perks
Certain credit cards will grant you airline lounge access, but you'll have to pay a pricey annual fee. For example, The Platinum Card from American Express requires a $695 annual fee. Other credit cards with offering lounge access include: Chase Sapphire Reserve ($550 annually), Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card ($650 annually), United Club Infinite Card ($525 annually), and the Citi//AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard ($595 annually).
Each offers an introduction of free miles or points with varying rewards rates. Note that these cards will require a solid credit score to sign up!
Buy A Lounge Membership
If you’re looking for a direct way to head into the lounge, then you can buy an airline club membership. Some examples of airlines who sell memberships include: American Airlines (Admirals Club), Delta Airlines (Delta Sky Club), United Airlines (United Club), and Alaska Airlines. The best way to purchase these is directly through the airlines’ website.
Free For Active Military Members
Most airlines will allow active and retired military members into the airport lounges for free (American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta, etc.). Make sure to check the airline rules before heading to the airport, as the lounges will usually require a valid military ID, boarding pass for travel, and uniform attire, leave orders, or rest and recuperation papers. If traveling with family members, they will likely also need gate passes or to be traveling on the same flight.
Header image via American Express
