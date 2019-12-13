As Seen on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’: My Favorite Hacks for Prepping Holiday Food
My friends and family are heading over to our house this season and I'm already starting to think about what to make and how to prepare for the festive day less than two weeks away! I'm big on hosting, as y'all know, so I've picked up a few hacks along the way to make holiday food prep easy and me breezy leading into the holiday.
I recently shared my favorite holiday prep hacks with my friends on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Check out the segment here, then scroll on for a recap of each project!
COOKING PREP
1. Pull out your favorite serving bowls a few days before to make sure you have everything you need. Then label them with the foods you'll serve ahead of time to save time digging for the right bowl day of. from Fresh Direct blog
2. Tape up recipes at eye level (on cabinets, for example) so that they're in clear view and you don't have to wash your hands a million times.
PIE PREP
3. Think beyond the fork and look for other utensils, like tongs or a wine cork, around your kitchen for creative ways to make decorative pie edges. from Bakepedia
4. Whether you're ready to bake your first pie or your 30th this simple trick will help avoid burnt crusts. Wrap pie edges in foil to let the heart of the pie bake while protecting the edges. from Pillsbury
5. Make personal mini pies using mason jar lids as the pan. You could also make smaller hand pies using a cookie cutter or a cupcake pan. from Lovely Little Kitchen
6. Satisfy all pie lovers with a 4-in-1 sheet pan pie. from Food Network
7. Make and freeze your pie before so that all you have to do is bake it the day of. This also prevents a saggy crust. from Brit + Co
MAIN MEAL PREP
8. Add a few pinches of baking soda to your mashed potatoes. When mixed with an ingredient like buttermilk, it creates carbon dioxide gas bubbles for extra fluffy potatoes! from NY Times
9. Make a DIY splash guard next time you use a hand mixer using a paper plate! Simply punch a couple holes near the center of your plate, pull the beaters through the holes and then attach them to your mixer.
10. Use a cooler to brine your turkey so that it doesn't take up your entire fridge. from A Beautiful Mess
11. On the flip side, keep side dishes warm in an insulated cooler.
12. Use a foil ring to elevate your turkey while roasting. This creates even heat and no sogginess at the bottom. from Pop Sugar
13. Also: if any parts of your turkey start burning, cover them with foil.
Use a thermos to keep your gravy warm before serving. from Food Network