Brit’s Hosting and Cleanup Hacks for the Holidays
Hi friends! Brit, founder of Brit + Co, here. We're in full holiday swing at the B+C office and I'm prepping at home for one of my favorite activities of the season: holiday entertaining. We're big on hosting gatherings with friends and family at my home. I love the comfort of sitting around the sofa, catching up, playing games and sharing my favorite holiday recipes (and cocktails). Like most of you I imagine, I'm less of a fan of the cleanup after, which is why I am excited to share a new collab we've been cooking up.
This holiday season, we're adding Brit + Co's hallmark color and cheer to Clorox Disinfecting Wipes canisters with two new prints as part of its Designer Collection series. Check them out!
What I love about these designs is that they're cute enough to leave out on the counter, especially during a time of year that's filled with entertaining and party prep. As a mom of two young boys, plus someone who is always working on creative projects, I rely on Clorox Disinfecting Wipes throughout the day – from cleaning countertops after DIY projects or family dinners, to getting my house (or office) ready for guests. Plus, they help keep germs and bacteria at bay for a happy and healthy season!
Here are a few more of my favorite holiday hacks for making holiday hosting a little easier:
Deck the halls (and table). You don't have to break the bank to bring the spirit of the season into your home. You can create a seasonal look with cozy pillows, heavier throws or just a few scented candles. For your next party? Simple, personal touches make a big difference. Handwritten place cards are one of my favorite details to make.
Create a signature cocktail. This will help you to stay on budget and get your guests in the holiday spirit. By making large batches of your favorite holiday cocktail recipe, you can save on cost and ensure that every guest has a drink in their hand as soon as they arrive. I like to keep Clorox Disinfecting Wipes nearby for the inevitable spill!
Set a schedule. Party prep can require a lot of coordination, from cleaning your house and prepping food to getting yourself ready! I try to set a schedule so I'm not scrambling – and I always look for time-savers like make-ahead dishes and quick wipe-and-done cleanups.
Spread out the bites. Finger foods are a great way to get creative without a lot of fuss. They keep your guests happy while giving you extra time for any last-minute touches to the main course! To ensure everyone has access to a nibble, set out platters in different areas so your guests can help themselves without creating a bottleneck.
Don't forget to mingle. Even though you'll probably be pulled in a few different directions when you're the hostess, make time for yourself! Connecting with your guests and making them feel welcome is just as important as having a delicious meal.
There you have it! My hosting hacks for the season, plus cleanup tips to make it easier and cuter. Look out for the Brit + Co x Clorox canisters this holiday season and stay tuned for a few more designs hitting shelves just in time for spring!
Until then, happy, happy holidays!
Brit