Surprise Mom With These Unique Home Decor Gifts
Home is no doubt where our mama’s heart is. Let’s celebrate her with home decor gifts that remind her of the people she loves most. Whether it’s practical day-to-day items like a fresh new set of towels or personalized gifts like a print of her kiddos or grandkids, these gifts for the home decor enthusiast will spruce up her space while thanking her for a job so well done.
We curated these gifts from our new favorite app, Ibotta, which has hundreds of cash back offers on everything from home decor items to groceries to beauty and fashion gifts, even gift cards! Earn real cash back (no points here) while you shop your favorite brands like Target, Sephora, H&M, Trader Joe’s, Container Store and much more. Give the gift that makes mom feel loved and her space feel just a little more charmed with these $60-and-under ideas!
Lucky Seven Wall Art ($58)
Print your favorite photos on sustainably sourced canvas and make a collage of mom’s favorite little and big people. Nothing like a photo gift to remind her that all the hard work is paying off.
Stackers White Classic Jewelry Box Collection ($18-$40)
Jewelry is big around Mother’s Day and birthdays. Help her keep it all protected in this modular box that’s all velvety inside (with vegan leather outside) and keeps all her jewels intact.
OAKE Ethicot Bath Towel ($14)
Baths are a mom’s best friend. Treat her to a set of new cotton towels in her favorite hues so she can feel all warm and cozy coming out of one!
Society6 Los Feliz Pillow ($28)
Throw pillows are a fun way to change up your decor for the season. Find tons of modern, even quirky, prints to suit your mom’s style personality.
Voluspa Mini Candle Set ($48)
Send her on a sensory vacay with these mini scented candles. Depending on her mood, she can choose from Barbados Grapefruit, Tahitian Coconut Vanilla, Kalahari Watermelon and French Cade Lavender.
LUCID Comfort Collection Weighted Blanket ($54)
A mom needs her sleep (beauty or otherwise). Give her a great big hug in the form of a weighted blanket, which can help reduce anxiety and acts as a sleep aid by soothing her to sleep.
Flower.com Lady in Pink Peony ($60)
Flowers are the more traditional gift route but can still brighten a mom’s day, especially if her favorite petals are in season. Send a pretty bouquet on her big day to boost her mood and decor.
Chevron Seagrass Belly Basket ($15)
Every decor lover has a basket problem – they’re the perfect clutter busters! These seagrass baskets are roomy enough for things like cleaning supplies, toys, media, and blankets – and don’t cost a pretty penny.
Black+Decker Cordless Drill and Charger ($47)
Creative moms who like to DIY will love this gift that puts the power in her hands to take on projects around the house. It’s lightweight and cordless, making it the perfect power tool for small projects like hanging art and putting furniture together.
Wayfair Gift Card ($25+)
Know your decor-loving mom needs a lamp or rug or something specific, but you want to give her the chance to choose? Ibotta offers cash back on loads of gift cards too, including Wayfair, Lowe’s, Michaels, Crate & Barrel, Macys and more!
All offers were valid as of publish date. Check your Ibotta app for details, as offers change frequently and may not be available in all areas.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.