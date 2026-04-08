8 Aesthetic DIY Mother’s Day Gifts That Are Better Than Anything At The Store

Generic department store candles and mass-produced mugs always end up tucked away and forgotten about. This Mother’s Day, it’s about time you give mom something more personal. Adding your personal touch doesn't have to be hard, expensive, or time-consuming, though—and these eight DIY Mother’s Day gift ideas prove it. There's something for every kind of mom out there, plus these quick projects can be tweaked for any time frame and budget. Start planning your gift with these fun DIYs now.

Scroll on for our top 8 DIY Mother’s Day gift ideas to give in 2026!

Yan Krukau / PEXELS 1. Make her a candle. Candles are way easier to DIY than you might think. After you try it once, you’ll be hooked and end up making homemade candles for everyone in your life. For mom, we recommend finding a cute glass piece at the thrift store. You’ll want to clean it out thoroughly and prep your candle using a kit (like this) that comes with everything you need.

Meredith Holser 2. Put together a bouquet using Trader Joe’s flowers. Even though they might not admit it, every mom wants flowers for Mother’s Day—but you don’t have to splurge on an intricate bouquet. In fact, some of the most impressive flowers we’ve given as gifts came straight from Trader Joe’s. Most of Trader Joe’s flower bunches are under $10. Our method includes grabbing anywhere from two to four different kinds and making our own arrangement.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Cardenas (@melissainthecity_) You can either hand the flowers over in a cute vase or wrap them in a Trader Joe’s paper bag, like this.

Meredith Holser 3. Craft a bag charm. Turns out you don’t have to spend $20+ to gift mom a chic bag charm. Our favorite way to make them is by snagging some beads and pendants from our local creative reuse shop or thrift store, threading them onto thin string or wire, and attaching the strands to a classic keychain or clip. For further inspo, you could stick to a color theme or track down letter beads for a touch of customization.

The Ryme / PEXELS 4. Embroider anything. All this DIY takes is embroidery thread and a dream. Okay—it might take a little more than that. Ahem, a needle, thread, and a garment of your choosing. From shirts, hats, and pants to scarves, bandanas, and tote bags, working some embroidery magic with mom’s initials or a short (yet thoughtful) phrase makes such an impressive gift.

Core Pursely / Dupe 5. Bedazzle something. Like embroidery, bedazzling applies to a wide range of objects. As long as you have some gems, strong glue, and a tool for easy application, you can customize a blingy water bottle, hair brush, claw clip, sunglasses, and more just for mom.

Arturo Añez / PEXELS 6. Make air dry clay magnets. The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to air dry clay. We have been loving crafting our own tiny magnet designs for our fridge. From animals to fruits and even plain shapes to paint letters or patterns on, this DIY lets your imagination run free—and create a playful Mother’s Day gift in the meantime. Once dry, add some color to your creations using acrylic paint and seal it with a sprayable sealant. Then, super glue small magnets on the back, and voila.

Meredith Holser 7. Personalize a plant propagation. Got some old jars or vases sitting empty at home? Give them a new life by gifting them to mom for Mother’s Day via plant propagation. If you don’t have any on-hand, unique glassware is super easy to track down at the thrift store.

Ja Kubislav / PEXELS One of the easiest plants to propagate is pothos—just snip a small piece from your already-growing plant and place it in your choice of vase with water. From there, you could tie some colorful ribbon around the vessel, adding beads and a small gift tag with your Mother's Day message.

Nur Tok / PEXELS 8. Bake a batch of cookies. Suddenly, store-bought candy is so overrated. Moms of all kinds will love getting some homemade sweets as a gift—we guarantee it!

Half Baked Harvest Our favorite cookie recipes include these Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookies and Chai Sugar Cookies , though you could easily choose from one of the best store-bought cookie doughs and spruce up your batch by packing it up in a cute decorative box.

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