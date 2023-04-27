How To Clean And Give Your Suede Shoes New Life
Suede is quite possibly one of the most annoying fabrics to deal with – especially when it comes to maintenance. As soon as it gets wet, there is this seemingly permanent stain totally killing your western-chic vibe, and we just can’t have that.
Luckily, there are several simple ways to get rid of even the nastiest suede stains, and we’ve put them all together for you in this handy-dandy suede restoration guide.
Why does the suede react this way to water?
The surface of suede is made up of tiny little leather hairs, which become stiff and brittle when they get wet. Because the napped surface of suede is hydrophilic and will attract moisture into the leather, it is imperative to seal your suede with a protective coating before strutting your stuff.
Does water damage mean suede is permanently damaged?
Not necessarily, but the quicker you treat the water damage, the better. Otherwise, the water will dry and the suede fibers will break off and cause permanent damage.
What are some easy and affordable ways to fix suede that has water damage?
Luckily for us, restorative service Evans has some helpful tips and tricks to bring your fave suede pieces back to life.
- Wash the Leather: Apply lukewarm water mixed with suede shampoo to the suede leather and scrub with a nylon brush.
- Let the Suede Dry: After the initial wash, it’s best to let the suede dry. This allows you to identify the more permanent stains in the leather. You can use a hair dryer to speed up the drying process, but don’t hold the hot air in a single spot for too long – this will burn the suede
- Use a Suede Eraser: Evans’s recommends using a suede eraser to try remove any stains after the suede has dried. This allows you to focus on specific areas of the suede leather which require more intense cleaning effort.
- Use a Wire Brush: For tougher stains, use a wire brush to get deep into the fabric. Don’t scrub too hard, though, or else you can destroy the nap of the suede leather. A wire brush should only be used when you’ve exhausted other options.
- Apply aRenovator Spray: These are aerosols for conditioning and recoloring suede leathers. Apply sparingly to all areas of the suede after drying.
How can I protect my suede shoes from water damage?
Use a water protectorto prevent permanent stains and make your shoes easier to clean going forward. Apply a few light coats of silicon-free water protector to your shoes for some added peace-of-mind.
With these tips, we’re sure your suede will be sparkling any day now. ✨
