No toolbox required.
This Zero-Tools Cinder Block Hack Is The Ultimate Summer Patio Upgrade
The best part about this DIY? There’s no toolbox required! Scroll on for the easy-peasy cinder block bar tutorial.
Brittany Griffin
Materials + Tools:
- Cinder blocks (4 or 8 depending on the width of your wood flats)
- 2 sturdy wood flats
- Spray paint (optional)
Brittany Griffin
Instructions:
1. If you want to add color, spray paint the cinder blocks and let them dry completely.
2. Lay two or four cinder blocks as a base.
3. Top with a wood flat.
Brittany Griffin
4. Stack the remaining cinder blocks directly above the first level.
5. Finish with the second wood surface.
Brittany Griffin
This colorful number is so simple, affordable, and just as functional as its pricey, pre-built counterparts. By using cinder blocks (which cost around $2 each), spray paint, and wood flats, you can easily customize the size, shape, and color of the bar.
Are you trying this DIY for summer? We want to see the results! Snap a pic and share it with us on Instagram @BritandCo.
Author: Maddie Bachelder
Production: Cassidy Miller
Photography: Brittany Griffin
Model: Anita Yung
This post has been updated.