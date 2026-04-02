This Zero-Tools Cinder Block Hack Is The Ultimate Summer Patio Upgrade

The best part about this DIY? There’s no toolbox required! Scroll on for the easy-peasy cinder block bar tutorial.

To buy or to—that’s the question mosthave on their minds. Should you splurge on a tasseledpillow or whip out the yarn and tassel up one of the pillows you already own? Do you buy that fancy velvet headboard orWe can’t make these decisions for you, but we can tell you that this cinder block bar is totally worth the DIY. It provides a platform for, dinner party spreads, and. We adore adding color, but this project is truly so customizable, you can quickly tailor it to your own space.

Brittany Griffin Materials + Tools: Cinder blocks (4 or 8 depending on the width of your wood flats)

2 sturdy wood flats

Spray paint (optional)

Brittany Griffin Instructions: 1. If you want to add color, spray paint the cinder blocks and let them dry completely. 2. Lay two or four cinder blocks as a base. 3. Top with a wood flat.

Brittany Griffin 4. Stack the remaining cinder blocks directly above the first level. 5. Finish with the second wood surface.

Brittany Griffin This colorful number is so simple, affordable, and just as functional as its pricey, pre-built counterparts. By using cinder blocks (which cost around $2 each), spray paint, and wood flats, you can easily customize the size, shape, and color of the bar.

Are you trying this DIY for summer? We want to see the results! Snap a pic and share it with us on Instagram @BritandCo.

Author: Maddie Bachelder

Production: Cassidy Miller

Photography: Brittany Griffin

Model: Anita Yung

This post has been updated.