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No toolbox required.

This Zero-Tools Cinder Block Hack Is The Ultimate Summer Patio Upgrade

This DIY Cinder Block Bar Is Perfect For Your Patio
Brittany Griffin
Cassidy Miller
By Cassidy MillerApr 02, 2026
Cassidy Miller
Cassidy is a San Francisco-based creative taking each day one donut at a time.
See Full Bio
To buy or to DIY—that’s the question most homeowners have on their minds. Should you splurge on a tasseled Anthropologie pillow or whip out the yarn and tassel up one of the pillows you already own? Do you buy that fancy velvet headboard or give your own a facelift? We can’t make these decisions for you, but we can tell you that this cinder block bar is totally worth the DIY. It provides a platform for outdoor plants, dinner party spreads, and summer cocktails. We adore adding color, but this project is truly so customizable, you can quickly tailor it to your own space.

The best part about this DIY? There’s no toolbox required! Scroll on for the easy-peasy cinder block bar tutorial.

DIY Cinder Block Bar

Brittany Griffin

Materials + Tools:

  • Cinder blocks (4 or 8 depending on the width of your wood flats)
  • 2 sturdy wood flats
  • Spray paint (optional)
DIY Cinder Block Bar

Brittany Griffin

Instructions:

1. If you want to add color, spray paint the cinder blocks and let them dry completely.

2. Lay two or four cinder blocks as a base.

3. Top with a wood flat.

DIY Cinder Block Bar

Brittany Griffin

4. Stack the remaining cinder blocks directly above the first level.

5. Finish with the second wood surface.

DIY Cinder Block Bar

Brittany Griffin

This colorful number is so simple, affordable, and just as functional as its pricey, pre-built counterparts. By using cinder blocks (which cost around $2 each), spray paint, and wood flats, you can easily customize the size, shape, and color of the bar.

Are you trying this DIY for summer? We want to see the results! Snap a pic and share it with us on Instagram @BritandCo.

Author: Maddie Bachelder

Production: Cassidy Miller

Photography: Brittany Griffin

Model: Anita Yung

This post has been updated.

backyarddecor hacksdiy projectsparty decorpatiosummer partyhome

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