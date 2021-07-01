Use These 5 Tips In Your Next Negotiation
Money
L.A.T.T.E. Negotiation Framework
The following is an excerpt from Selfmade Coach Jacqueline Twillie's book, Don't Leave Money On The Table: Negotiation Strategies for Women Leaders in Male-Dominated Industries.
Negotiation is a conversation, not a battle. Before your next conversation, set yourself up to get more of what you want by using the L.A.T.T.E. Method, a proven negotiation framework that is a foundational strategy for communicating effectively. This strategy offers best-practices for women to avoid backlash while claiming power and articulating characteristics that add value. Following the L.A.T.T.E. framework will lead to better win/win outcomes for you and the party you negotiate with.
- L: look at the details -
- 80% of the negotiation happens in the preparation phase. Don't wing it; it will backfire in business and life. The more you know, the better-informed decisions you'll be able to make.
- A: Anticipate challenges -
- If you've ever finished a conversation wishing you had said something different in the conversation, this step is for you. Think about possible challenges and prepare a response in advance of the conversation.
- T: Think about your walk-away points -
- Before getting emotionally invested in the negotiation, think about what you want, what you can bend on, and what your non-negotiables are. Considering the other parties' walk-away points will strengthen your approach to the conversation.
- T: Talk it through -
- If you've never said your salary expectation is $130,000 when you verbalize for the first time, your voice may crack. Practice what you're going to say in a role-play scenario and record it! Listen to the replay, even if you don't want to hear it. The replay will signal where you should adjust your tone, speech rate, and how you phrase your power statements.
- E: Evaluate Options -
- Before eagerly agreeing to a deal, take a few days to review the details in writing. Analyze and assess the full scope of the deal and proceed accordingly with either a counteroffer, denial, or acceptance.
