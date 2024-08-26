Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Full Relationship Timeline From 2009 To Now
There are plenty of celebrity couples that are able to balance cool yet relatable, and the coolest of all might just be Justin and Hailey Bieber. The couple is everywhere right now, thanks to Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare and Justin Bieber's stint as an honorary celebrity co-captain at the 2024 NHL all-star game. Amid reports that the couple has had some serious issues this year, a People source promises "they are very, very happy.” Whew! Here's a full look back on their relationship.
How long have Justin and Hailey Bieber been married?
Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married for almost six years! They tied the knot in 2018 after they were seen walking into a courthouse, but the larger ceremony that had was filled with their closest loved ones.
They looked so stunning that I'm sure Hailey Bieber's look made it to our list of celebrity wedding dresses we can't get enough of.
How far along is Hailey Bieber?
Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Ever since the couple shared their sweet baby announcement yesterday, fans have been wondering how far along Hailey Beiber is. People confirmed that she's six months and even shared some cryptic clues about her pregnancy despite not fully being ready to share the happy news with the public.
Justin And Hailey Bieber's Full Relationship Timeline
Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images
November 2009 — Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Meet At The Today Show
Justin and Hailey Bieber first met in 2009, when he was 15 and she was 12, when he performed "Baby" at the Today show. According to People, the friendship between Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin and Justin's mom Pattie Mallette led to the introduction.
Image via Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
February 2, 2011 — Hailey Bieber Attends The Premiere Of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Justin Bieber's Never Say Never documentary thrilled Justin Bieber fans (called Beliebers) — but even though Hailey was excited to be at the NYC premiere, she told Vogue in 2019 she didn't consider herself a superfan.
"It was never that crazed, screaming thing," she says. "I didn't think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap."
Image via Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Variety
November 10, 2014 — Justin And Hailey Bieber Reconnect
In late 2014, Justin and Hailey Bieber were joined by Kendall Jenner at a Hillsong New York service. "One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, 'Hey, you got older,'" Hailey tells Vogue. "Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren't hanging out [romantically].""
Images via Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
February 11, 2016 — Justin And Hailey Bieber Are Officially An Item...Kind Of
After sharing a passionate New Year's Eve kiss, Justin Bieber seemingly confirmed his relationship with Hailey right before Valentine's Day. "[She's] someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together," he tells GQ. However, he doesn't call her his girlfriend."I don’t want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end," he continues. "In the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right?...I just don’t want to hurt her."Hailey went on to tell E! News that same day they were "not an exclusive couple."
Images via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/Ethan Miller/Getty Images for New Era
Spring 2016 — Justin And Hailey Bieber Break Up
After the February 2016 GQ story went live, Justing and Hailey Bieber split. But, according to Hailey, it felt much more intense than that. "'Fizzled' would not be the right word — it was more like a very dramatic excommunication," she tells Vogue. "There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out."
Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram
July 7, 2018 — Justin And Hailey Bieber Get Engaged
Justin and Hailey Bieber reconnected at a Miami conference from pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr., and by then, Hailey says, they were past the drama. Things fell into place quickly, and TMZ announced the couple's engagement in July.
"He was the first person I ever had real feelings for," Hailey later says in an episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons. "When things kind of went south for a little bit and we went our separate ways, I just knew that no matter what the outcome was going to be, he was going to be somebody that I loved for the rest of my life."
"Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" Justin says in his official Instagram announcement. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else."
Image via Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
September 2018 — Justin And Hailey Bieber Get Married
After moving in together, the couple was seen walking into a courthouse in the fall (via TMZ)! Since slipping wedding bands on each other's fingers, both Justin and Hailey Bieber have admitted their relationship has taken a ton of work.
"I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't," Justin says in an interview with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden (via Billboard). "You want your wife to do something that you're not doing and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were."
"There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real!" Hailey tells Harper's Bazaar. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work."
Image via Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
February 7, 2019 — Justin And Hailey Bieber Have Their First Photoshoot Together
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
January 27, 2020 — Justin And Hailey Bieber Attend The Premiere Of Justin Bieber: Seasons
Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images
September 13, 2021 — Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Attend The 2021 Met Gala
To celebrate the Met's America: A Lexicon Of Fashion exhibit at the end of 2021, Justin and Hailey Bieber went old school glam for the Met Gala red carpet, with chic outfits and statement jewelry. Unfortunately, their appearance went viral for a different reason when fans of Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez started changing *her* name during Hailey's time on the carpet.
“It was disrespectful," Hailey says during an episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. "To me, to my relationship. It just was. Period. The end.”
While some fans think a feud has existed between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber for years, Hailey says "there's no drama, personally."
"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," she adds.
Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
March 10, 2022 — Hailey Bieber Suffers A Mini Stroke
During the spring of 2022, Justin and Hailey Bieber were eating breakfast together when the model "started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she wrote in an Instagram story (via ABC News). In a YouTube video sharing her story, Hailey explains that she was diagnosed with a patent foramen ovale (or PFO), which is a hole between your heart's left and right upper chambers.
On March 16, during Justin Bieber's concert in Denver, the singer confirmed Hailey had been doing better. "She's okay, she's good. It's been scary, you know, it's been really scary but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands."
The couple later walked the Grammys red carpet in Las Vegas on April 3.
Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram
September 13, 2022 — Justin And Hailey Bieber Celebrate Their Four Year Anniversary
Both Justin and Hailey Bieber posted about their fourth wedding anniversary in honor of the special day! "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey," Justin posted. "thank u for making me better in every way."
"4 years married to you," Hailey says on Instagram. "the most beautiful human I’ve ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you."
Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram
November 21, 2022 — Justin Bieber Celebrates Hailey Bieber's Birthday
Hailey Bieber turned 26 while the couple was on a trip to Japan, which meant Justin's Instagram post was 14 hours earlier for all their friends and family in North America!
"HAPPY BIRFDAY TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING, XOXO," Justin says in the post. "YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM."
Image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images
May 14, 2023 — Hailey Bieber Is Ready For Kids
"I want kids so bad but I get scared," Hailey Bieber tells The Sunday Times. "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."
And in an interview with GQ Hype later that year, Hailey says that while she looks forward to motherhood, she won't be in a rush to tell the world when she does get pregnant: "When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know."
Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram
March 1, 2024 — Hailey Bieber Celebrates Justin Bieber's 30th
Justin Bieber finally joined the thirty, flirty, and thriving club in 2024 and Hailey was over the moon. "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!" she says on Instagram. "that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."
Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram
April 3, 2024 — Justin And Hailey Bieber Are "Very, Very Happy"
After rumors began circulating that Justin and Hailey Bieber were having some serious issues, a source tells People the couple is “doing really well."
“There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever,” the source says. “They are very, very happy.”
Hailey Bieber herself weighed in on the rumors in March, when she posted the above message on her Instagram story. "Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air," she says. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it."
April 15, 2024 — Justin Bieber Celebrates His "Soulmate"
Following the first weekend of Coachella, Justin Bieber shared a video (originally posted to a fan account) that shows him standing with Hailey during a show. The fan account captioned the video, "JUSTIN AND HAILEY ARE SOULMATES IDC WHAT ANYONE SAYS," and TBH I totally agree. The video shows Justin and Hailey Bieber swaying to a song, and Justin kissing her on the forehead.
Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
May 2024 — Justin and Hailey Announce They're Expecting Their First Baby
After mentioning she was ready for kids a year ago, Hailey Bieber's pregnant! So far, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy announcement carousel on Instagram has almost 10 million likes and tons of praise! Revolve even left this sweet comment: "couldn’t be happier for you guys🥹🤍."
But, the best praise came from Justin and Hailey Bieber's families. Justin's mom, Patti Mallette, took to Instagram to share her thoughts in a reel on Instagram that captured her excitement about becoming a grandma. She squealed, "Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandmom! Oh my goodness!"
She also left a happy message on Stephen Baldwin's Instagramthat made some fans question if she was revealing if Justin and Hailey Bieber are having twins. She initially wrote, "Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!" but circled back to let people know, "No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now 😂."
Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram
The cute moments for the Biebers continue! Justin Bieber recently shared updated pics of the couple on Instagram where Hailey's baby bump is out for the world to see. She's still maintaining her signature business casual look that we're huge fans of while Justin's look complemented hers.
August 23, 2024 — Justin and Hailey Are Hollywood's Newest Parents
Look out Hollywood, there's a new Bieber in town! Justin and Hailey welcomed the arrival of their bundle of joy on August 23 and shared their enthusiasm with the world. Justin shared the cutest photo of Hailey holding their son's foot on Instagram and captioned it, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻." Everyone from stylist Georgia Medley to the company Baby Bjorn congratulated the new dad on entering the ranks of parenthood.
Justin's mom even shared how excited she is that her grandson is now born! She tweeted CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK" and Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin shared his own congratulatory tweet after resharing it.
I think we can all agree that Justin and Hailey are one of the world's hottest parents aside from Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson.
What's your favorite moment from Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship? Follow us on Facebook for more news on your fave celeb couples!
Lead image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images
