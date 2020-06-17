Introducing Selfmade by Brit + Co
Unemployment is at its peak, the world is collapsing in more ways than one, and we're all facing a mental health crisis. What if we turned lemons into lemonade? What if this became the moment you took a chance on yourself to change your life, and maybe even built a company that could change the world?
Selfmade is a new program designed by Brit + Co to help you create a new business or grow your existing one. It's time to dream big, and it's time to earn big.
Kicking off on June 29th and running for 10 weeks, this highly interactive virtual course will be personally led by me and my co-founder Anjelika Temple, and supported by more than a dozen of the top female entrepreneurs and investors in the country. You will get personalized coaching on everything from how to find your passion, how to get out of your comfort zone, and of course, how to start.
As part of this program, we're donating 20% of net proceeds to Digital Undivided, an organization with a mission to advance the economic empowerment of Black and Latinx women. We're also offering up 50 scholarships to BIPOC women.
I can't wait to get to know you. I can't wait to help you learn how to work on *your* terms. I can't wait for you to become Selfmade.
Hi, I'm Brit, the founder and CEO of Brit + Co. I'm a young mom of two, tech nerd and design-inclined lady who has a zillion hobbies and curious about... just about everything! My mission from the beginning has been to unlock women's creativity and courage to try new things so that they can find the path to their true passions.