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Gothic fling or second-chance love?

The 9 Best New Romance Movies You Can Watch in 2026

best new romance movies 2026
Universal Pictures
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJun 18, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
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If you’re the kind of person who still believes in meet-cutes, cries during airport reunion scenes, and judges an entire movie by how good the final kiss is, you're in good company (also, same). From slow-burn love stories to grand, heart-fluttering romances, these are the most romantic movies hitting theaters this year — and yes, you’ll want to mark every single one on your calendar. Let us know which of these new movies you're most excited for.

Here are 8 romance movies coming in 2026!

One Night Only — Watch in Theaters August 5, 2026

one night only

Universal Pictures

In this alternate reality, you can only have premarital sex one night a year — and Allie (Monica Barbaro) and Owen (Callum Turner) have to decide if the chemistry they feel can lead them to a real relationship.

Verity — Watch in Theaters October 2, 2026

Two women with "Verity" book cover by Colleen Hoover in the center.

ivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb/Amazon/John Nacion/Getty Images

Say what you will about Colleen Hoover novels, but there’s no denying how downright fun Verity is. Plus, the fact that it’s starring Anne Hathaway as the lead? I’m sat. Expect an Oct. 2 release! Check out the latest updates.

Sense And Sensibility — Watch in Theaters October 16, 2026

daisy edgar jones sense and sensibility

Daisy Edgar-Jones/Instagram

While the 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel was perfect, what’s the harm in indulging in a new iteration? This one stars Paul Mescal’s bestie, Daisy Edgar-Jones, as Elinor Dashwood, and is set to premiere in September.

The Bride! — Watch on HBO Max

the bride cast jessie buckley christian bale

Warner Bros. Pictures

Following Guillermo del Toro’s incredibly moving adaptation of Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein, fans of the gothic tale are dying for more. Fortunately, The Bride! will deliver just that and then some, which tells the tale of Frankenstein’s monster and his female companion. The film stars our boy Christian Bale alongside Jessie Buckley, so you already know it’s top-tier.

Relationship Goals — Watch on Prime Video Now

Relationship Goals

Prime Video

There’s nothing I love more than the romance trope of two exes who are forced to work together in close proximity. It’s perfect for fans of the second-chance storyline, where past pain points and miscommunications have nothing on the electric chemistry shared between the main characters. The film stars Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Method Man.

Wuthering Heights — Watch on HBO Max

A couple in vintage attire pose in a brightly lit, elegant room with red accents.

Warners Bros Pictures

I’ve never seen an Emerald Fennell film that I didn’t automatically fall in love with, and Wuthering Heights is no exception. Plus, it’s Emily freaking Brontë, people. In the words of the novel’s protagonist, “He's more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” I know there's been a lot of conversation around the casting, but I do love the campy, colorful look of the movie.

The Drama — Watch on Apple TV now

the drama trailer zendaya robert pattinson

A24

Who wouldn’t want to watch a toxic bride and groom drama between Zendaya and Robert Pattinson? Plus, it’s A24, so you know it’s gonna be messy in the best way possible, of course. Check out the ending explained — and chat with other viewers in the comments of our viral TikTok.

Reminders Of Him — Rent on Amazon Prime

reminders of him movie review colleen hoover

Universal Pictures

Here’s another best-selling Colleen Hoover novel adaptation that’s got fans on the edge of their seats! The stakes are incredibly high with this romance flick, which centers around love and redemption just when you thought all hope was lost. Read our review!

You, Me & Tuscany — Rent on Amazon Prime

you me and tuscany release date

Universal Pictures

Italy-based romance movies are my catnip, so I truly cannot wait to check out this flick. Based on the trailer, You, Me & Tuscany is equal parts funny and swoon-worthy, which is precisely what I look for in a rom-com. If you loved Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid, you will love her in this, too.

What movie are you most excited about? Let us know on Brit + Co's Facebook and read up on 7 Dreamy Romance Novels!

This post has been updated.

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