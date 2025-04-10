'The Last Of Us' Season 3 Is Already On Its Way — & Season 2 Isn't Even Out Yet

Here's everything we know about The Last of Us season 3, coming soon to HBO and Max.

immediately gripped TV fans when it premiered on HBO andin January 2023 — regardless of whether they played the video game. Its themes of light and dark, family, and the length we go to for love set it apart, nearly doubling its viewership from premiere to finale and winning it eight Emmys!premieres April 13, 2025, but season 3 is already on the way. And considering there are only two games, this is totally uncharted territory. Keep reading for everything you need to know aboutseason 3.

Is The Last of Us renewed for season 3? Liane Hentscher/HBO Yes, The Last of Us season 3 is coming to HBO and Max! “We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew," creator, executive producer, writer, and director Craig Mazin said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing the story of THE LAST OF US with season three!” Neil Druckmann, creator, executive producer, writer, and director, added,“To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans' enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We're thrilled to bring you more of THE LAST OF US!”

Where can I watch The Last of Us season 3? Liane Hentscher/HBO We don't have an official The Last of Us season 3 release date yet, but you can watch the season 2 premiere on Max and HBO Sunday, April 13 at 9 PM ET.

Who's in The Last of Us season 3 cast? Liane Hentscher/HBO The Last of Us season 3 cast might look different than the cast we've seen before, so stay tuned for official casting announcements. The Last of Us season 2 cast includes: Pedro Pascal as Joel: a man tasked with bringing Ellie out west in hopes of finding a cure for the infected.

as Joel: a man tasked with bringing Ellie out west in hopes of finding a cure for the infected. Bella Ramsey as Ellie: an immune young girl taken under Joel's wing.

as Ellie: an immune young girl taken under Joel's wing. Gabriel Luna as Tommy: Joel's brother who went MIA and is now living in Jackson.

as Tommy: Joel's brother who went MIA and is now living in Jackson. Rutina Wesley as Maria: one of Jackson's leaders and Tommy's wife.

as Maria: one of Jackson's leaders and Tommy's wife. Kaitlyn Dever as Abby: a young woman determined to get revenge.

as Abby: a young woman determined to get revenge. Isabela Merced as Dina: a headstrong young woman in Jackson who catches Ellie's eye.

as Dina: a headstrong young woman in Jackson who catches Ellie's eye. Young Mazino as Jesse: one of Ellie's friends, and Dina's exes.

as Jesse: one of Ellie's friends, and Dina's exes. Ariela Barer as Mel: a doctor who's part of Abby's group.

as Mel: a doctor who's part of Abby's group. Spencer Lord as Owen: a strong but gentle member of Abby's crew.

as Owen: a strong but gentle member of Abby's crew. Tati Gabrielle as Nora: a medic in Abby's group.

as Nora: a medic in Abby's group. Danny Ramirez as Manny: a member of Abby's crew who tries to keep their spirits up.

as Manny: a member of Abby's crew who tries to keep their spirits up. Jeffrey Wright as Isaac: the leader of the militia.

as Isaac: the leader of the militia. Catherine O’Hara as Gail: Joel's therapist.

How many seasons of Last of Us will be there? Liane Hentscher/HBO Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin told Deadline they were thinking of making up to four seasons of the show. “The story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons,” Craig said, before adding that "season 3 will be significantly larger." “One thing is absolutely for sure, I don’t see how we could tell the story that remains after Season 2 is complete in one more season,” he continued.

When is The Last of Us 3 coming out? Liane Hentscher/HBO Stay tuned for an official The Last of Us season 3 release date! (Hopefully we won't have to wait for another 2 years...)

Loving all the recent TV news? Check out the latest news on Severance season 3.