Blockbuster season is so back. All the summer movies coming in 2026 have me more excited for a summer spent at the movie theater than I've felt in years! From new world-bending sci-fi movies and historical epics to romance movies and superhero stories we know and love, this is going to be one movie lineup you literally can't miss.

Here are the best new summer movies coming in 2026.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War – Watch on Prime Video May 20, 2026 Prime Video Before we see A Quiet Place: Part III, John Krasinski returns as Jack Ryan in this new summer movie that puts Jack in another life-or-death mission — this time, on a global stage.

Masters of the Universe — Watch in Theaters June 5, 2026 Amazon MGM Studios This summer movie follows Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) who returns to his home planet of Eternia after a civil war threatened his safety, and sent him to earth. Now he must team up with his childhood friend Teela (Camila Mendes) in his search for the Power Sword, and his quest to defeat Skeletor.

Disclosure Day — Watch in theaters June 12, 2026 Universal Pictures Steven Spielberg's new sci-fi movie follows a group of people — some of whom have knowledge of life outside earth, and some of whom are hunting them down. It looks super epic, and I know it's going to be a wild ride.

Toy Story 5 — Watch in Theaters June 19, 2026 Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Toy Story 5 puts our favorite toys (voiced once again by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen) up against something brand new: technology for kids.

Strung — Stream on Peacock June 26, 2026 Peacock/Blumhouse This new summer movie follows a violinist (Chlöe Bailey), who takes a new job as a tutor. The family that employs her is very influential, and her new pupil is super talented. But the deeper our heroine goes, the more secrets she unearths...and the less safe she feels.

Supergirl — Watch in Theaters June 26, 2026 Warner Bros. Pictures Before we're reunited with David Corenswet's Superman, we meet his cousin (played by Milly Alcock) in this new summer movie. Not only is Supergirl fighting to save the universe and take care of her dog, she's also forced to deal with her own past.

Live-Action Moana — watch in theaters July 10, 2026 Walt Disney Pictures This live-action adaptation of the Disney Princess cartoon follows the titular Moana (Catherine Laga'aia) on a journey to restore the Heart of Te Fiti and save her people. With a little help from the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) and some very cute animal side kicks, of course.

The Odyssey — Watch in theaters July 17, 2026 Universal Pictures The Odyssey takes place after the Trojan war, and follows the journey of Greek king Odysseus as he makes his way home. Along the way, he comes face-to-face with cyclops, sirens, and goddesses.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day — Watch in theaters July 31, 2026 Sony Pictures The new Spider-Man movie puts Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in a situation he's never experienced: no Tony, no Aunt May, and literally not a single person (not even Zendaya's MJ) who knows who he is. With new villains, and new powers, this is one summer movie none of us will forget.

One Night Only — Watch in Theaters August 7, 2026 Monica Schipper/Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro are teaming up for a new rom-com that's set in a world where you can only hook up on one night of the year. When their characters connect on this fateful night, everything they thought about relationships is called into question.

The End of Oak Street — Watch in theaters August 18, 2026 Warner Bros. Pictures The Platt family (led by Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor) find themselves in a totally different world after a "cosmic event" rips their neighborhood away, sending Oak Street to a whole new reality.

Stay tuned for more of the best movies coming your way in 2026!