10 Lightweight Bronzers That Will Make You Glow
If you want to look sun-kissed this season — without any of the damage that comes from the actual sun — bronzer is about to become your new best friend. The product doesn't just give dimension to your face, instead also adding warmth and, sometimes, shimmer. Since summer is all about light and airy looks that don't weigh you down, our bronzers also need to fall under that category. That's where these lovely lightweight bronzers come in! These bronzers multitask, sculpt, and will make you look like you're glowing — here are our faves.
What does bronzer do?
Think of bronzer like a more controlled, low-key version of fake tan. It adds warms and dimension to your face.
What tone of bronzer should I use?
You'll want to choose a bronzer that's one or two shades darker than your natural tone to make sure it doesn't look too dark.
Do you put bronzer all over your face?
No! You want to add bronzer to the places you'd usually add contour: under your cheekbones, under your jawline, and where your hair meets your forehead. You don't want to add too much.
Lightweight Bronzers You Can Wear All Summer
e.l.f. cosmetics Primer Infused Bronzer ($7)
Not only will this bronzer make you look like you just walked off the beach, but the formula also contains primer, meaning it blurs pores and fine lines.
NYX Cosmetics Matte Bronzer ($9)This is a great addition to any beauty bag because it's affordable, vegan, and one of NYX's bestsellers. Count us in!
Burt's Bees All Aglow Bronzer and Highlighter Stick ($12)
This two-in-one features a bronzer and a highlighter. Add some warmth to the low points of your face before highlighting your cheekbones and your nose.
Huda Beauty GloWish Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder ($17+)
This is more than your average bronzer. The buildable formula has a radiant finish that's both transfer-proof and non-drying.
No Limits Cream Bronzer Stick ($20)
A long-lasting cream that has hyaluronic acid? Count us in! We also love that this pick comes from a Black-owned business.
🔥Hot tip:The most important part of bronzer (after finding a shade match) is blending. Start with a small amount since you can always add more, and spend a few minutes softening sure the edges of the bronzer so it doesn't look streaky. 🔥
Tower 28 Sculptino Soft Matte Cream Contour Bronzer ($20)
Tower 28's Sculptino is both a contour and a bronzer, and the natural finish and blendable texture are a match made in heaven.
Glossier Solar Paint ($20)
This sheer bronzer offers a sun-kissed glow without overdoing it, thanks to the multi-colored pearls and pigments.
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks ($26)
We can speak from firsthand experience that the Warm Wishes sticks are as smooth as butter. Our trick? To keep it more muted, add some of the product to a brush instead of directly onto the face.
Too Faced Matte Radiance Baked Powder Compact ($48)
If you're more into powder bronzer, try this compact instead of a stick. The soft radiance is a perfect balance between matte and shimmery.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Matte Bronzer ($58)
This award-winning bronzer uses mica and hyaluronic acid to smooth while it also provides warmth.
