I finally saw Michael, and immediately fell in love with Jaafar Jackson (Michael's actual nephew who plays him in the biopic). So when my roommate showed me a TikTok fancasting the actor as Prince Naveen in a live-action Princess and the Frog, I literally screamed.

The movie hasn't officially been announced, but this is one casting that simply HAS to come true!

Here's what we know about the live-action Princess and the Frog movie.

Is the live-action Princess and the Frog confirmed? The movie hasn't been confirmed quite yet, but with the success of the recent live-action adaptations (Last year's Lilo & Stitch made over $1 billion at the box office), I wouldn't be surprised if we see a Princess and the Frog sooner rather than later. A variety of reports suggest conversations have happened behind the scenes about a live adaptation, but there's nothing in writing yet. If we hear news of any official development, you'll be the first to know! And now that I'm hoping to see Jaafar as Naveen, it would be difficult for me to love anyone else in the role!

Who got casted for Princess Tiana? Walt Disney Pictures Other popular fancasts include China Ann McClain, Hailey Kilgore, or Coco Jones as Tiana. Fans would love to see Alex Newell as Mama Odie, and Damion Poitier as Dr. Facilier. Dove Cameron and Sabrina Carpenter are also popular choices for Lottie! The voice cast of the original animated movie includes Anika Noni Rose as Tiana Rogers, Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Keith David as Dr. Facilier, Michael-Leon Wooley as Louis the alligator, Jennifer Cody as Charlotte "Lottie" La Bouff, and Jim Cummings as the lightning bug Ray.

Who is playing Rapunzel in the live-action 2026? Walt Disney Pictures But while the live-action Princess and the Frog is still unconfirmed, we're definitely getting two more live-action adaptations. Moana is coming to theaters in July 2026, ahead of the release of a live-action Tangled, which we can expect in 2027 or 2028. Milo Manheim stars as Flynn Rider and Teagan Croft stars as Rapunzel in Tangled, while Catherine Laga'aia leads Moana.

Stay tuned for all the live-action Disney updates you simply cannot miss. Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for the latest news!