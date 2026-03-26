Disney has announced two new sequels coming in 2028: Incredibles 3 and Lilo & Stitch 2. And not only did we get confirmation about these movies — which will continue the story of a superhero family and a little girl and her pet alien (respectively) — but we also have some initial details.

The Incredibles and Lilo & Stitch were two HUGE parts of my childhood, and I have no doubt that I'll be front row for these new movies. (After all, I was one of the only adults at my screening for Finding Dory and I don't regret it).

Here's what we know about The Incredibles 3 and Lilo & Stitch 2.

The Latest News on 'Incredibles 3' Buena Vista Pictures Distribution/Walt Disney After the first The Incredibles movie introduced us to the Parr family in 2004, and the 2018 sequel showed Elastigirl trying to help the public love supers again, this threequel is sure to be just as engaging. Writer-director Brad Bird won't be leading the film, but he will be writing and producing. The original movies' casts include Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Latest News on 'Lilo & Stitch 2' Walt Disney Studios We also don't have many plot details about Lilo & Stitch 2, but we do know that writer-director Chris Sanders will be back in the same role (and he'll be voicing Stitch again). Last year's movie, and the cartoon it's based on, follows a girl and her older sister in Hawaii who adopt a chaotic blue alien. The animated sequel takes a look at what happens when Stitch starts glitching.

Excited for all the new Disney news? Make sure you follow Brit + Co on Facebook for all the info you don't want to miss! And don't forget to read up on From Zombies To The Tower: Teagan Croft & Milo Manheim Confirmed for Disney’s Live-Action Tangled.